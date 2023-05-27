The City of Laingsburg thronged along Grand River Road Saturday for the 40th Laingsburg Lions Springtime Festival parade. A wide variety of cars, floats and organizations participated, including the Laingsburg American Legion Post 248, the Laingsburg police and fire departments, the Shiawassee and Clinton county sheriff departments, Laingsburg Community Schools Red Thunder robotics team, the 4-H Club and others.

