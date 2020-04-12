CORUNNA — The family of a man killed in November 1998 says the Michigan Attorney General’s Office won’t conduct a hearing to argue his killer should remain in prison for the rest of his life — and they aren’t happy about it.
John Espie, now 38, was 16 years old when overpowered and killed Nathan Nover, 71, and dumped his body near the Michigan-Indiana border.
Nover, who was working for Shiawassee County, had been transporting Espie from a psychiatric evaluation in Lansing to a juvenile detention center in Bay City. Espie used Nover’s credit card to buy clothes and other items before the card was tracked to a hotel in Indianapolis, where Espie was arrested.
“We are so disappointed in the AG’s office,” Marc Nover, son of victim Nathan Nover said in March. “I’m appalled at the way they treated us. It just felt like they were talking down to us.”
The state AG’s office is handling the case because the murder case spanned multiple jurisdictions in Michigan and it was never clear where, exactly, Espie committed the murder. Following his arrest, Espie gave detectives several different versions of how and where he killed Nathan Nover.
Since Espie was 16 at the time of Nover’s murder, his sentence of life without parole must be re-examined in 35th Circuit Court. In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juvenile defendants to life without parole represented cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.
Family not pleased
Marc Nover, who now lives in Arizona, said the AG’s office has been keeping his family in the loop, but informed them that there would be no “Miller hearing,” which is the informal name — based on the Supreme Court case — for the hearing at which victims’ families and prosecutors may argue for or against the defendant being released from prison.
Factors courts use to determine whether juvenile lifers will be paroled include consideration of age, immaturity, impetuousity, failure to appreciate risks and consequences and a prisoner’s conduct while serving their sentence.
Nover said Espie has had two minor “tickets,” or behavioral citations since he was sentenced in 1999 and is almost certain to be paroled at some point because the sentence is likely to be reduced to a term of years.
“They told me he has two tickets in 20 years against him,” Nover said. “His tickets were not being in the dinner line at the exact correct minute, and the other was just as minor. Corrections officers and a prison psychiatrist are going to vouch for him. The AG basically said it’s a waste of time and he’s been a model prisoner. We want him to be in prison for the rest of his life.”
Marc Nover added that his family isn’t giving up on keeping Espie incarcerated, and will be contacting Michigan AG Dana Nessel directly.
A representative from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed Espie would be re-sentenced, and no Miller hearing will take place.
“We generally don’t comment on ongoing cases, but I can confirm there will be no Miller hearing and that there is no sentencing agreement with defense counsel. A status conference is tentatively scheduled for April 27, but that may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” AG Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi said in an email.
“We have one chance. We’re going to send an email to Dana Nessel,” Nover said. “I begged the AG for a Miller hearing, but our family was denied. I mean, can anyone guarantee me (Espie) isn’t going to hurt anyone when he gets out?”
Espie’s next scheduled appearance in circuit court is 1:15 p.m. April 27 for a status conference, though it’s likely to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Espie is currently serving his sentence at Kinross Correctional Facility at Kincheloe in the Upper Peninsula.
The crime
According to court transcripts and documents from a federal appeals court decision, Espie was already on probation with Shiawassee County Probate Court in January 1998 when he stole his mother’s car and checkbook before fleeing to Virginia with his 14-year-old girlfriend. After his arrest, Espie’s probation was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the Bay County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The appeals court documents indicate Espie planned his escape in advance.
After being placed in the juvenile facility, Espie’s mother made an appointment to have him psychologically examined at a facility in Lansing Nov. 25, 1998.
After learning of the appointment, Espie wrote a letter to his girlfriend Nov. 23, 1998, stating he was “sorry” he was going to break a promise he made to her, and telling her he would “see her real soon.”
In addition to that letter, Espie had told several inmates at the detention center he would not be coming back from his psychiatric evaluation, and described plans to slip out of his handcuffs, as he had done in the past, steal a car and flee to Florida.
Espie’s probate case officer gave a handwritten instruction to Nathan Nover to “handcuff (Espie) to and fro” during transport.
On Nov. 25, 1998, Nathan Nover picked Espie up in his own vehicle at the detention center in Bay City for transportation to the psychiatric evaluation in Lansing. At the time, the juvenile transport officer did not have a county car available for transport.
Nover returned to pick Espie up at approximately 5 p.m. That was the last time Nathan Nover was seen alive. When he failed to return home from work, Nover’s wife notified the Sheriff’s Office her husband was missing.
At some point during the transport back to Bay City, Espie slipped his handcuffs, strangled Nover, and dumped his body along a dirt road about 20 miles from the Michigan-Indiana border, covered it with leaves and fled toward Indianapolis. Authorities tracked his movements by tracing purchases with Nover’s credit card, which was used at the Corunna Meijer, as well as Meijer stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Espie was arrested after using Nover’s credit card to pay for a room at Holiday Inn in Angola, Indiana.
Marc Nover said he and some friends discovered his father’s body covered with brush nine days after his killing during a massive search effort. That has always stuck with him, he said, along with Espie’s behavior during his trial in Shiawassee County in 1999. He said the only reason he and his friends were able to locate Nathan Nover’s body is that they saw a hand sticking up from the leaves it had been buried under, and two distinctive rings assisted identification.
“We had to identify him,” Nover said. “(Espie) was disrespectful during the trial and even snapped at Judge Gerald Lostracco. He was evil. Just plain evil. (Espie) was smart. He had a plan for everything. He carjacked my dad’s car, threw him in the trunk, then went into Meijer. He went on a joyride toward Indianapolis. He dumped his body, then goes to Indianapolis and goes on a shopping spree. He got a hotel, and we got him when he did. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Indianapolis Police, and they went and got him.”
Juvenile lifers
Espie isn’t the only juvenile lifer in Shiawassee County to receive reconsideration of his life sentence.
Mark Dawson was convicted at 17 of first-degree murder for killing a gas station attendant during a robbery in Caledonia Township in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
However, due to the Supreme Court ruling, Dawson was resentenced in June 2017 by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to 40 to 60 years. Dawson had served 40 years of his sentence by that point, meaning he was already eligible for parole, which eventually was granted. Online records for the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate Dawson was released from prison June 6, 2018.
Ronald Hammond, now 51, was 17 when he shot and killed Timothy Kiley, a manager at the original Val’s Pizza in downtown Owosso, Dec. 3, 1985. Hammond and accomplice Frank Garcia forced Kiley at gunpoint into a vehicle and made him drive north of Owosso. Hammond shot Kiley and he and Garcia dumped Kiley’s body into the Shiawassee River near Six Mile Creek Road.
Hammond was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was convicted after a jury trial, and was sentenced June 30, 1986, to life in prison.
At a resentencing hearing Jan. 25, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told Kiley’s family members in attendance his hands were tied in regards to sentencing, due to a sentencing agreement the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, who handled the resentencing due to a conflict of interest with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, had entered into with Hammond’s attorneys.
Stewart then sentenced Hammond to a minimum of 40 years in prison, with credit for 33 1/2 years served — meaning Hammond will be eligible for parole in about 6 1/2 years.
Daniel Wheeler, now 67, killed his ex-girlfriend, Erlinda Paz, in Hazleton Township Jan. 30, 1970, when he was 17, after Paz told Wheeler she was pregnant with his child.
Wheeler was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder by a jury and sentenced to life without parole April 19, 1971.
He is serving his sentence at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township near Detroit.
Wheeler’s resentencing remains pending in Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court.
