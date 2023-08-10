CORUNNA — Rylee Berndt is, admittedly, a bit smaller than Shay the calf.
But the 7-year-old Laingsburg resident had the upper hand Tuesday morning at the Shiawassee County Fair, earning two ribbons in the show ring.
Berndt, who will celebrate her eighth birthday on Saturday, was all smiles after receiving Reserve Junior Champion honors, plus a blue ribbon for First Place Youth Class.
Calf and girl have worked together since the beginning of the summer, when a friend of the family loaned Shay from Green Meadow Farms.
Amanda Berndt, Rylee’s mom, said Shay will eventually go back to Green Meadow Farms, grow to adulthood and provide milk.
Rylee is a member of the Dairy Go-Getters of Owosso, and this is her first official year to show. Amanda Berndt said the whole family is involved, including little sister Elle, who — when asked — triumphantly declared she was “4-1/2!”
Amanda Berndt said she was always involved with showing animals in her youth, and she’s glad to see that love go on to a second generation.
The 4-H experience is, at its core, all about this kind of intergenerational exchange. It occurs not only within families, but within the clubs themselves.
They may not realize it until much later, but the youngsters who join Cloverbuds at age 5 learn a lot by the time they are teenagers and can pass along that wisdom.
4-H dog leader Karen Stout said that although the pandemic kept many kids away, there are two 5-year-olds involved in her program.
Training companion animals like a dog is one way for 4-Hers to ease their way into exhibiting, Stout said. The youngest kids work their way up from participation awards to blue ribbons.
Stout said adults see growth in both children and dogs as the years go by.
“They change so much,” she added. “The older kids mentor the younger kids, and they help each other. It’s a good experience for both.”
Older kids, like 17-year-old Veronica Gross, remember when they were shy kindergartners looking for mentors.
Gross, a junior at Saginaw Nouvel High School, has been involved with the 4-H dog program for 11 years, and has been working with 11-year-old lab/golden retriever mix Bailey since puppyhood.
She has seen every stage of the 4-H life cycle first hand.
“When I was little, it was good to have someone to rely on,” Gross said. “It’s good to be that person now.”
The Shiawassee County Fair continues through Saturday. For more information, click on shiawasseefair.org or stop out to 2900 Hibbard Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.