PERRY — The Perry City Council currently has two openings, after council members Terry Wood and Kraig Elliott submitted letters of resignation at a Feb. 22 meeting.
Wood resigned for health reasons, according to Mayor Sue Hammond. She added that Elliott had signed up for classes, which were only available on Thursday nights, when the city council meets, so there was a conflict with scheduling.
Wood has resided in Perry area for over 30 years, according to the city’s website. He is a Vietnam-era vet, having served in thye U.S. Army, and retired from General Motors. He also has three children, four grandchildren and two great-granchildren. Wood also volunteered as a coach and umpire for basketball and softball programs and with high school teams.
He was appointed in 2006 to fill a city council vacancy, before being elected to a full four-year term later that year. Wood won a two-year term in 2010, and was appointed to complete a two-year term in 2013, before being re-elected in 2014, 2016 and 2020. His term was until 2024, and Hammond said whomever is appointed to his seat will have a choice in the 2022 election to serve out the remaining two years of the term.
Elliott is a small business owner who has lived in Perry for over four years. He attended bible college in Pennsylvania and Florida Gulf Coast University. Elliott has worked as a pastor for over 10 years, and has coached football, basketball and track for 12 years. He was elected in 2018 to serve a four-year term, which ends in 2022.
Hammond added that she will accept applications for the vacant council seats, before conducting interviews of candidates and then making selections and appointments.
“We’ve gotten some interest (in the positions) and I don’t think it will take long to get them filled,” Hammond said.
Hammond added that she hopes to have the vacancies filled within 30 days; a city ordinance requires them to be filled within 60 days.
Requirements for council members include being a Perry resident, attending council meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month, and to serve on four standing committees.
The city also has openings posted on its website for DPW superintendent and deputy superintendent.
For anyone interested in these positions, call Hammond at (517) 625-6155 or email her at shammond@perry.mi.us.
