SHIAWASSEE AREA — East Lansing Democrat Penelope Tsernoglou has defeated Chris Stewart in the 75th District Michigan state house general election, while Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole leads Democrat Mark Zacharda in the 71st District state house election.
The Associated Press called the race at 9:06 a.m. with Tsernoglou leading, 24,460 votes to Stewart’s 16,018 with an estimated 95% of the tally in.
Tsernoglou, 43, lives in East Lansing with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology in 2001, and got her Juris Doctor degree from MSU’s College of Law in 2004.
Tsernoglou’s previous government experience includes 6 1/2 years on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, plus time on the human relations commission and housing boards in East Lansing. She mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the State House in 2018, running in the old 69th District.
The newly-drawn 75th District includes the southwestern corner of Shiawassee County, including the City of Laingsburg, plus Sciota and Woodhull townships.
BeGole, R-Antrim Township, leads Zacharda in the 71st District, although the AP hasn’t made a call in that race as of press time. BeGole has 18,754 votes to Zacharda’s 12,155, with 84% of votes counted. The AP’s latest update in the tally came at 8:20 a.m.
BeGole, 52, is an alum of Lansing Community College, Central Michigan University and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He and his wife Tammy have nine children.
He has served in law enforcement for 32 years and been the county sheriff for the last 6 years, winning elections in 2016 and 2020.
Zacharda graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School in 1998 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Michigan State University in 2002. He got his secondary education teaching certification from Grand Valley State University in 2006.
Zacharda has served on the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors; belongs to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the Michigan Corn Growers Association and the Michigan Soybean Growers Association. He is also a member of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party, having served as chair and vice-chair, and is a voting member of the Michigan Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus.
The newly-created 71st District includes most of Shiawassee County, part of southern Saginaw County and part of western Genesee County. Much of the district was previously in the 85th District, where Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, did not seek re-election.
