OVID — The handling of the disposal of City of Ovid property was the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation earlier this winter, according to records obtained by The Argus-Press.
The investigation centered around the sale of scrap to Ovid Iron and Metal, a recycling center at 611 W. Williams St. in Ovid.
A check register involving the sale of said scrap show seven checks, all made out personally to a Rich Simpson — rather than the city itself. A Rich Simpson is listed as the Ovid’s Department of Public Works Superintendent on the city’s website. The oldest check in the register dated May 17, 2018 and the most recent from July 8, 2022.
Added together, the seven checks issued total $1,821.25.
Prior to late October 2022, one of two people who knew how the sale of city property as scrap metal was handled, according to a redacted MSP investigation report, was longtime Ovid Mayor William Lasher.
In the report of Trooper Matthew Andro’s interview with Lasher on Oct. 27, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Lasher told Andro he was “aware of how (redacted) is handling the scrapping process, which is how they have always done things.”
According to the report, Lasher said the money from the sale of scrap metal items is used as a “petty cash” fund for the DPW, a fund that “does not go through the bookkeeping of the city.”
Lasher acknowledged that he was one of two people familiar with the process, and that he understood that could “lead to the confusion caused from the situation.”
Lasher also told Andro that he “may need to update” how the city handles scrapping, or he “may need to make the other city workers aware of the process.”
Andro ultimately concluded no crime had been committed.
“The victim in this case, the city of Ovid, who is represented by Mayor William Lasher, was aware what was occurring with the scrapping process for city property,” he wrote.
In a Feb. 2 email, Lasher said that as far as he knew neither a police nor a DPW petty cash funds kept receipts. As to the future disposal of city property, Lasher wrote, “Salvage items will be sold at the direction of Council action.”
A woman who declined to be interviewed saw items being scrapped that were identifiable as city property and told Ovid Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Perrien.
Perrien, who was appointed to the city council in November 2017 and elected to a full term in 2020, said she got a very different answer from Lasher regarding scrap sale about three weeks before the MSP interview.
“I first asked what the City of Ovid’s policy was on DPW taking scrap to the junkyard,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“He said they take the scrap, get a check made out to the city and the treasurer would deposit the money in the general fund.”
In the MSP report, the investigating officer was told the last deposit in the city account for scrap was recorded in 2016.
When Perrien asked Lasher why a city employee would take scrap metal and be paid for it — $633 in 2022 alone — “the mayor sternly said that was theft and we could dock the employee’s pay for the amount taken. I told him he needed to take care of it.”
Perrien and Lasher have sparred during recent council meetings over issues related to Police Chief Lisa Rousseau, none more heated than whether she will receive the same 4% cost of living increase approved for city staff for 2023.
Rousseau, who was hired Sept. 19, is the city’s fourth top cop in the last 13 months. She has been actively pushing to modernize the department since her arrival, prompting resistance from Lasher.
Lasher has steadfastly maintained that Rousseau agreed to forgo a COLA until this December, something she says they discussed but she never agreed to in writing. Other council members, notably Eric Brown, have said either all city staff should receive the hike or no one ought to.
Council members have also expressed concerns at meetings about the budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which balanced only because COLA increases came down from the original proposal of 8%. If approved, this proposed adjustment would have caused a $21,000 budgetary hole.
Beyond Mayor Lasher’s assurances that future salvage sales will require council discretion, it’s not clear what action will be taken as a result of this investigation, or whether a long-delayed ethics ordinance would have made a difference.
When Ovid became a city in November 2015, the city council was to have adopted an ethics ordinance within the next two years.
That still hasn’t happened. At the council’s January meeting, consideration of such an ordinance got pushed back yet another month.
