CORUNNA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Shiawassee County has held steady two days in a row.
There were 184 confirmed cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, the same as on Friday, the Shiawassee County Health Department announced in its daily COVID-19 update.
County health officials said Friday that two area women in their 70s and 80s died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 12. The women were not identified.
The people who are infected are either self-isolating at home or in the hospital. Fifty-one are belieed to have recovered, the news release states.
Total victims include 58 men and 126 females, with ages ranging from six to 99. Four women and eight men in the county have died.
On Saturday, there were 2,503 specimens collected for testing and 2,167 negative results. Some test results are pending.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped by nearly 1,000 to 42,356. Deaths rose from 3,866 Friday to 4,020 Saturday. The total number of recovered cases was 15,659.
Shiawassee County has the 18th highest infection rate among all Michigan counties.
The hardest-hit area in the county has been Durand, with more than 80 cases, including more than 70 people infected at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
The Owosso ZIP code, which includes The Meadows assisted living center and Pleasant View nursing home, accounts for more than 57 cases.
Care facility residents and staff account for more than 60 percent of all confirmed cases in the county. People between the ages of 50 and 89 account for 124 or 67 percent of the total confirmed cases in the county.
Elswhere in the area Saturday, Saginaw County reported 700 infections and 66 deaths. Clinton County had 118 cases and 10 deaths. Genesee County reported 1,620 confirmed cases and 196 deaths.
The average age of people in Michigan who have died from the coronavirus was 74.8 years, as of Saturday. The overall fatality rate statewide was 9 percent. Across the state, 46 percent of confirmed cases are men, and 54 percent are women.
For a further breakdown of Shiawassee County cases, visit health.shiawassee.net/Emergency-Preparedness/COVID-19-Stats.aspx.
