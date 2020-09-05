LANSING — Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region is inviting the public to attend a virtual “big” breakfast Sept. 23.
The breakfast is a free, half-hour fundraising event conducted online. Participants will hear testimonials and stories from “Bigs,” “Littles” and parents in the program.
“We are very excited to host our first virtual Big Breakfast event in partnership with Good Fruit Video, and thanks to the generous support of our title sponsor,” Big Brothers Big Sisters board member John Varilek said. “We know that providing an avenue for our young people to learn and grow through mentoring, increases their chances for future success. We are focused on expanding the reach of our program in an effort to have a greater impact on the lives of our youth. This can only be accomplished through the continued generosity of local businesses and individuals where we work and live.”
To RSVP for the event, visit bbbsmcr.org/2020breakfast. Contact development@bbbsmcr.org or (517) 372-0160 with questions.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region serves youth in the counties of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia and Shiawassee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.