SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Residents across Shiawassee County want to know when the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to them and there aren’t any firm answers right now, as county officials await new shipments from the state.
“We are overwhelmed with the amount of calls that are coming into our office,” Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson said. “We are partnering with multiple community agencies to help us notify the public when vaccine becomes available.
“Our initial doses of vaccine have been allocated. Please be patient with us as we are waiting for more vaccine to arrive from the state,” he continued. “I’m happy that there is a strong interest from people wanting the vaccine.”
So far, the Health Department and Memorial Hospital appear to have vaccinated fewer than 1,000 people, including some front-line workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents.
Recently, the Health Department requested employers in the county to fill out a survey indicating how many of their employees would like to be vaccinated. Employers will be ranked in order of priority, with essential workers getting innoculated first.
The Health Department posted this message in cooperation with Memorial Friday last night on the Health Department’s Facebook page:
“Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee County Health Department are working diligently to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Shiawassee County residents. At this time, we are awaiting allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from the State of Michigan.
“When we can ensure vaccines are available, we will be conducting vaccination clinics for those individuals in Phase 1b of the vaccine distribution schedule,” the post reads. “Those include people over age 65 years and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure (police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff, and pre-k-12 teachers and childcare providers).”
“We ask for your patience at this time,” the post continues. “Please stay tuned to our social media platforms, local newspapers and radio stations for details when vaccines become available. All COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only at this time. We ask that you please do not walk into either Memorial Healthcare or the Shiawassee County Health Department requesting the vaccine. Thank you!”
On Thursday, the Health Department reported a total of 2,998 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 57 people who have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.