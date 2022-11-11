SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Supporting veterans proved, unsurprisingly, to be broadly popular on election day, with a county millage for “the sole purpose of funding a County Veterans Affairs Service program” receiving broad support.
The measure increases the amount of tax which the county government may assess on residents “by up to a maximum of an additional 0.1956 mills ($0.1956 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of six years from 2023 through 2028 inclusive.” It passed by over 8,000 votes, with 19,792 voting “yes” vs. 11,145 just saying “no,” per preliminary election data from the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.
It is estimated that the millage will generate $438,000 for the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Department in Year 1.
The county is in the process of renovating the formed Griffin Home facility at 1042 N. Shiawassee Street in Corunna, which will house Veterans Affairs upon completion. The county board accepted a bid from RBF Construction — totalling $699,000 — to do the renovations at a special meeting on Sept. 1.
Laingsburg residents vote to restrict number of cannabis stores within city limits
LAINGSBURG — A ballot measure amending a City of Laingsburg ordinance allowing for two cannabis retailers to operate within city limits so that it only allows one shop passed by a wide margin on Tuesday, tallying 381 “yes” votes against just 231 for “no,” according to preliminary Shiawassee County vote data.
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously in Dec. 2021 to place a moratorium on all marijuana licensing and zoning requests in the city following a groundswell of discontent over a developer’s interest of opening a second cannabis retailer at 105 E. Grand River Road, per prior Argus-Press reporting. Twenty-seven business operators signed a petition opposing a second retail establishment.
Laingsburg EMS service millage succeeds
LAINGSBURG — Another successful ballot measure in Laingsburg saw voters approve, by a 387-221 margin, “a Special Assessment on all real property” within the city “not to exceed 2 mills ($2 per thousand) annually for a period of ten (10) years (fiscal years 2022-23 to 2031-32 inclusive) for the purpose of subsidizing ambulance services,” estimated to provide $62,930 in the first year of approval.
Public transportation millage passes with flying colors in Corunna
CORUNNA — During Tuesday’s elections, voters in the City of Corunna overwhelmingly approved a public transportation ballot measure by a count of 787 “yes” votes to 378 for “no.”
The measure assesses a 0.333 mill on “taxable property within the city in the years 2023-2028, both inclusive” to be “disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services and expansion of those services in the future.”
The city estimates that the levy of the entire millage would generate $18,956.99 for the first year.
Four City of Perry proposals succeed, one whiffs
PERRY — Perry voters might not have had many candidate decisions to make in Tuesday’s elections, given that everyone seeking city office ran unopposed, but they had plenty of ballot proposals to vote on, fielding a grand total of five — three more than any other locality.
Four of these measures passed, per preliminary Shiawassee County vote data, while one was skunked.
The black sheep was a special millage proposal requesting a levy “the purpose of contributing to the costs of maintaining and improving” the Calkins-MacQueen House at 127 E 1st Street, which the city owns and the Perry Historical Society maintains.
The measure called for a relatively small 0.1 mill annually for at period of 20 years, which would bring in an estimated $5,300.88 in Year 1, but voters rejected it by a count of 441 “no” votes to 381 “yes.”
The MacQueen house, built in 1875 and willed to the city in 1941 by Bessie MacQueen, was made into a museum in 1974.
In recent years, it had fallen into a state of disrepair, needing a new roof, a thorough repainting and many other interior and exterior improvements.
There was some talk, circa 2019 of possibly razing the structure, but a grassroots effort to save the historic building materialized and to date, many repairs have been realized.
The four successful City of Perry ballot measures included a relatively straightforward proposal allowing the city to sell a plot of land in the northeast portion of town (549 “yes” to 254 “no”), one which levied a 0.1 mill for “costs and expenses related to improving and maintaining the City Parks” (487-352) and two amendments to the city’s charter.
The first of these amendments was a procedural one, allowing city officials to adopt their annual budget by simple resolution, rather than statutory ordiance. It passed 476-314.
The second amendment alters Section 6.6 of the charter which “requires that city purchases and sales in excess of $500 shall be approved by the city council with formal sealed bids unless waived by the council,” allowing the council to raise this threshold, presumably by ordinance.
The amendment passed by 199 votes, 503-304.
Hazelton Township road millage barely passes
HAZELTON TWP. — A millage measure in Hazelton Twp. barely squeaked by in Tuesday’s elections, receiving 554 “yes” votes vs. 521 for “no.”
The measure increased the “tax limitation on all taxable property within” the township and authorized the local board “to levy annually a millage in an amount not to exceed 1.50 mill ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which 1.4718 mill is a renewal of the previously authorized millage that expired in 2021 and .0282 mill is new additional millage, for six (6) years, 2022 to 2027 inclusive, for the purpose of graveling, upgrading and rebuilding roads in the Township.
“The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy if the millage is approved is approximately $190,822.15.”
Rush Township renews emergency service and road millages
RUSH TWP. — Rush Township residents agreed to two funding measures on Tuesday, which will provide an estimated $176,409.16 for in their first year of adoption.
The first measure, designed to fund local fire and ambulance services, allows the township to “assess and collect 1.50 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of 5 years, that being 2022 through 2026, inclusive.” It passed 456-171.
The second renewal contained the same language, save that it was set at 2 mills, with the funds being designated for “for the construction, maintenance, and paving of the roads.” It succeeded with 406 “yes” votes vs. 227 for “no.”
Shiawassee Township renews public transportation millage
SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Residents of Shiawassee Township renewed a public transportation millage on Tuesday in the amount of .19 mills anually from 2023-2027, with collected funds to be disbursed to SATA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.