CHESANING — As owner of Poppin Decor Balloon Co., Sam Martinez knows first hand how the simple gift of a balloon can produce a smile.
Recognizing the isolation of long-term care facility residents amid the coronavirus pandemic — a time when many families have been unable to visit their loved ones face-to-face due to care facility restrictions — Martinez launched the “Adopt-a-Grandparent” balloon drive Jan. 11, providing facility residents a “balloon buddy” for Valentine’s Day.
To date, more than 400 long-term care facility residents across Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties have been “adopted,” spanning 15 area facilities, including Chesaning Comfort Care, St. Francis Home of Saginaw and Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care.
The cost to “adopt” a care facility resident is $10, and the donations continue to pour in each day at the shop, according to Martinez.
“Our original goal was to fill the four main homes here in Chesaning, so we needed about 150, 160 (people to donate),” Martinez said. “We surpassed that goal within the first week.”
Martinez found inspiration for the initiative online in early January, as several balloon artists around the country detailed similar ventures that had launched in their own communities on Facebook.
“We’re amazed by just the amount of attention that it’s gotten (so far),” Martinez said, adding he’s received several phone calls from individuals recommending facilities to include in the movement.
Martinez said the goal is to fill one care facility at a time, ensuring all residents at a facility will receive balloons before adding another facility to the list. Balloons will be delivered the week of Valentine’s Day, he said.
“We wanted to make sure that (those residents know), ‘Hey, people are thinking about you. You might feel alone in there but you’re not alone because there’s a lot of people going through this with you as well.’”
The donation drive, now in its third week, has far exceeded Martinez’s expectations, but it’s no cause for slowing down.
“Even though we have over 400 now, our goal is not to stop there, our goal is to keep going,” Martinez said. “As it is right now, we have about another three or four more homes that are waiting and would like to take part.”
Poppin Decor will be accepting donations as part of the balloon drive through Feb. 7. Individuals can donate online at poppindecor.com or by visiting the shop’s Facebook page, facebook.com/poppindecorballoonco.
Reflecting on the outpouring of support in the greater Chesaning community, Martinez said he’s incredibly grateful.
“We try to give back to the community as much as possible, any way that we can do it,” Martinez said.
“To have them turn around and support us, it’s a blessing.”
For more information on the “Adopt-a-Grandparent” drive, call the shop at (989) 445-0366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.