CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council voted 7-0 to fire Police Chief Nick Chiros at a meeting Monday evening after a video was posted online that showed Chiros arrest and verbally berate a man for filming an individual who climbed an electric tower in Corunna.
The council then voted to name part-time Corunna officer and Gaines Police Chief Mark Schmitzer as interim chief while the search until a permanent replacement chief is named.
"Police officers are not constitutional scholars," Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer said in an email. "They are sometimes forced to make difficult decisions on-the-spot in stressful, sometimes dangerous environments. Balancing one person's rights against another's, or individual rights versus society's rights is a delicate and complicated matter best left for the legislature and the courts. Police officers make arrests for the commission or the suspected commission of a crime. Charges are filed by prosecutors."
In a YouTube video posted by user Matthew Wrosch under the “Michigan Constitutional Crusader” account, the individual who climbed the tower can be seen about 30 feet up in the tower. Wrosch is then approached by two Michigan State Police troopers, who instructed him to move farther back from the tower, which Wrosch did.
Several minutes later, Chiros approaches Wrosch, and tells him to leave the scene several times. Wrosh responded that he was on public property and filming is protected under the First Amendment. Chiros told Wrosch to leave several more times. Wrosch refused, and Chiros then arrested Wrosch for interference and resisting/obstructing a police officer. Wrosh protested, telling Chiros “you’re violating my rights” and did not physically resist arrest.
“Listen, I could give a f*** about your rights right now,” Chiros says in the video. “I’m not politically correct. So shove that up your ass. I could give a f*** less what you think. You understand? I’m worried about that guy jumping off that God-d***** (tower). I don’t need you here doing this s***. So you’re going to jail. You’re going to learn the hard way. I told you about four times.”
“No, you’re going to learn the hard way,” Wrosch replied.
“F*** you,” Chiros said, and cuffed Wrosch before walking him to a MSP cruiser. Wrosch was then transported to the Shiawassee County Jail by MSP, booked and kept overnight, before being released Saturday morning after prosecutors declined to issue a warrant.
Wrosch, who has a masters degree in business management from Northwood University, was present at the meeting Monday and filmed the proceedings, which have already been uploaded to YouTube. At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, he urged the council to terminate Chiros’ employment.
In another video posted by Wrosch Saturday morning, he is seen in front of the Corunna Town Tub Citgo station after being released from jail.
“He screwed himself real good with that,” Wrosch said in the video. “Now I just gotta find a good lawyer to bury him with.”
Several other videos posted Sunday and Monday, Wrosch apparently protested in downtown Corunna, and attempted to file a complaint against the two troopers who transported him to jail.
Monday, Wrosch was protesting in front of Corunna City Hall. He said he plans to file a civil lawsuit against Chiros and the two MSP troopers who transported him to jail. He also said he wants to see Chiros and the troopers criminally prosecuted for “depriving him of his rights under the color of law.”
Wrosch added he went back to the scene of his arrest and measured how far away from the tower he was — 477 feet.
Following Wrosch’s arrest, the video was widely-shared on social media, and the City of Corunna was inundated with phone calls, voicemails, emails and Facebook messages seeking the suspension or firing of Chiros. The city and Corunna Police Facebook pages were taken down sometime Friday or Saturday.
Chiros, 51, was hired by the department and began in mid-December 2005. His position had been vacant since July 2005, when former full-time officer Paul Richardson left to take a job with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Flint native, Chiros spent 23 1/2 years with the Genesee County Sheriff Department before retiring in 1998 at the rank of sergeant. While at the department, he was a patrolman and spent time on the serious and fatal accident team. He was also a department representative to the multi-agency Flint Area Narcotics Group, known as FANG.
Chiros submitted a letter to the Corunna City Council in October that stated his intention to retire in January.
