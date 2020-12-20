OWOSSO — Big Papa the dog got off to a rough start in life only to become the canine star of the indie movie “Man’s Best Friend” — but now he needs help.
The chocolate brown dog, a longtime greeter at the Shiawassee Humane Society, recently ruptured a cruciate ligament in his left hind leg and needs surgery right away. His own “papa,” humane society maintenance coordinator Robert Ash, can’t cover the $5,000 bill.
“If he doesn’t have surgery, he’ll rupture the ligament in his other leg and be crippled,” Ash, 49, of Owosso, said. “I would appreciate some help. If I had the money, I’d pay for it. He’s my best friend, and I hate to see him suffer.”
A gofundme account, set up to give people a chance to help cover the cost of Big Papa’s surgery, had collected $1,350 as of Saturday afternoon. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/big-papas-surgery.
Big Papa is 100 percent pitbull, according to a DNA test, but he doesn’t fit the stereotype. Those who know and love him describe him as gentle, friendly, kind, highly intelligent and a problem solver.
The dog is so intuitive “he can tell what people are feeling,” Ash said. “If someone’s down, he gravitates toward them. He turns away from fights.”
Big Papa’s mother and father were rescued from a drug house by Shiawassee County Animal Control officer Kirt Stechschulte about three years ago and taken to the humane society facility in Bennington Township. Ash said the mother was so thin her ribs showed; she was also pregnant. Ash picked Big Papa out of the litter of seven puppies.
“I just connected with him,” Ash said.
Stechschulte said he, too, felt a strong personal connection with Big Papa from the beginning.
“Papa has always put a smile on my face even on my own personal worst days, I can’t imagine how many others are affected by him in the same sense,” he said. “There are many dogs like Papa but he is a special dog and the staff and guests at the humane society would agree to that.”
When he was just a puppy, Big Papa become the unofficial “greeter” at the humane society, working every day Ash did. Three years later, he’s considered part of the team.
Humane society Executive Director Patrice Martin considers Big Papa the facility’s animal ambassador, Ash said.
“He’s my buddy,” Martin said. “Pitbull breeds can have a bad reputation, so having him in our office proves he’s just a great big old snugglebug. I love the way he runs, making his whole body wiggle. You can’t help but fall in love with him.
“Big Papa adopted me, and I’m part of his pack. I love him to death.”
Last year, Big Papa won a part on the silver screen, landing the role of “Brown Boy,” the main canine in the Collective Development-produced film “Man’s Best Friend,” directed by filmmaker/actor/author Anthony Hornus of Corunna.
The movie highlights the parallels between the treatment of wounded military veterans and last-chance shelter dogs. During filming, Big Papa spent three days on the set.
“He did so good,” Ash said of Big Papa’s performance. “I think everyone (involved with the film) was enamored with him.”
A few weeks ago, Big Papa was running across the newly repaved parking lot at the humane society when he suddenly began keening loudly. Turned out, he’d ruptured a cruciate ligament.
He’s in less pain now, thanks to medication, but because he shouldn’t be putting weight on his bad leg, Big Papa has had to spend the last several days at home, away from his beloved crew at the humane society. He’s not happy about it, Ash said.
Longer-term consequences are possible. Without surgery to repair the ligament, the dog will tend to favor his other hind leg, which could well lead to a second rupture in that leg, Ash said.
He is hoping those who know Big Papa and even those who don’t will help prevent a good animal from becoming crippled.
“Papa’s such a gentle soul,” Ash said. “He pretty much steals anybody’s heart.”
