SHIAWASSEE AREA — Numerous high-profile cases made local and, occasionally, national headlines in 2022, including an admitted cannibal killer sentenced to life in prison, a man who posted a photo to Snapchat during a police chase, and other proceedings.
‘A crime of cold calculation’
Mark Latunski was sentenced earlier this month by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to life in prison without parole for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Bacon’s murder shocked the community and state, and drew national and international headlines.
Stewart, before announcing the sentence, told Latunski that the murder of Bacon was one of “cold calculation.” He consoled Bacon’s family, calling the loss of Kevin Bacon “an enormity of hurt.”
Latunski did not speak during the sentencing hearing, except to say, “No,” when asked if he had anything to say.
Barring a successful appeal, the sentence brings to a close the murder and mutilation case, which began in December 2019, when Bacon did not show up for a Christmas Eve breakfast with his family. Bacon’s friends and family then reported him missing.
Bacon and Latunski met via the Grindr dating app in December 2019, and Bacon returned to Latunski’s Tyrell Road residence, and engaged in BDSM-type sex.
Latunski admitted to investigators that he had slit Bacon’s throat, allegedly at Bacon’s request, and hung his body upside-down by the ankles from a basement rafter, utilizing a pulley-like contraption. He then cut off Bacon’s testicles before frying and consuming them. Latunski told investigators that he planned to use Bacon’s remains to “fertilize his fruit trees” and make jerky.
Two men previously escaped from Latunski’s basement during near-similar sexual encounters. One of the men fled the residence wearing a leather kilt, which the Argus-Press reported approximately one month before Bacon’s death. The other man, New York resident James Carlsen, filed a federal lawsuit against Latunski that sought $1 million in damages, but the case was later thrown out of court.
In a separate civil lawsuit, Paul Latunski, Mark Latunski’s brother, was awarded nearly $1 million after his brother’s Tyrell Road property was put up for auction and purchased by Steven Deehl. Deehl’s son Alex Deehl was living at the property for several months following the auction purchase, and the property was eventually returned to Paul Latunski, who is the conservator for his brother’s estate.
Latunski’s attorneys have not indicated whether they plan to file an appeal, as their client pleaded guilty as charged to the murder and mutilation charges.
‘Going to jail bye bye’
Anthony Batora, 20, of Elsie, was sentenced by Stewart in May to a minimum of three years, nine months, for leading police on a two-county car chase. Batora posted a photo to Snapchat during the chase with the caption, “Going to jail bye bye.” (sic)
Batora was also convicted of domestic violence, and while he was awaiting disposition of the case, he contacted the victim more than 70 times, and had family members contact her.
Stewart pointed to the numerous phone calls, which violated a no-contact order with the victim, as well as Batora posting a Snapchat photo of police cars behind him during the 22-minute chase as reasons to sentence Batora consecutively. The judge was apparently unaware of the Snapchat photo prior to sentencing.
“I didn’t even know that,” Stewart said before handing down Batora’s sentence. “What did he do? Are you kidding me? He posted on social media before he got arrested? I didn’t know that.”
Batora asked for a “second chance” before being sentenced, noting he and his fiance are expecting a child.
“I really wish I could go back,” Batora said. “I wish I wouldn’t have ever set my hands on her and even got myself into this situation. I have punished myself every day while sitting in jail. What I did that day was not right.”
Stewart reminded Batora that at the time of the incident, he was on felony probation for a Clinton County embezzlement conviction, and he forfeited the right to non-consecutive sentencing by continually contacting the victim with the no-contact order in place.
He also said he had watched the entire 21-minute dashcam video of the chase, and noticed Batora was driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone on Dewey Street in Owosso next to Emerson School, and children were visible in the footage.
“This chase could have, and I don’t know how it didn’t, turned fatal in an instant,” Stewart said. “It’s important you understand that it wasn’t because of your skills as a driver. The only thing standing between you and even more horrific consequences was sheer luck.”
‘I got 10 years, I don’t give a ****’
Brandon Hughes, 28, of Flint, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for vehicular manslaughter, got into a verbal scuffle with Stewart at a May sentencing hearing, and could have added time to his sentence as a result.
Hughes was in circuit court to be sentenced for heroin possession, and any time added as a result would not have impacted the sentence he is currently serving.
As Stewart was swearing Hughes in, the defendant was speaking with defense attorney Charles Fleck, and Hughes told Stewart to “hold on.”
“You’re going to tell me to hold on?” Stewart said. “You don’t tell me to hold on. Do not tell me to hold on. We’ll cancel this and bring you back some other time. I’m going to withdraw Mr. Hughes’ plea and we’re going to put this on the trial docket. We’ll see you back here real soon.”
Hughes responded with an expletive. “I got 10 years, I don’t give a f***.”
Stewart fired right back, telling Hughes would care “when he has some (time) tacked on to the end of that.”
After Hughes’ outburst, he was escorted out of the courtroom and returned to the Charles E. Egeler Center in Jackson County, where he is currently serving a minimum 10-year sentence for a vehicular homicide conviction out of Genesee County.
However, according to court records, Hughes pleaded guilty to the single felony drug charge and received one year, which will run concurrently to the vehicular manslaughter sentence.
Child trafficking
Stewart brought down the hammer on two men in April, handing down long prison sentences for sexually trafficking a 14-year-old girl.
Eric Boylan, 47, was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years on four counts of first-degree criminal criminal sexual conduct (personal injury) for paying money to Jeffrey Funsch, 61, to have sex with Funsch’s minor female family member. Funsch received at least six years, eight months in prison. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
Before sentencing, Stewart noted that Boylan had a 1997 felony conviction for CSC that involved a 13-year-old special needs teenager, for which Boylan served 15 years in prison.
Boylan spoke briefly at sentencing, and proclaimed his innocence. He said that Funsch was “out to get (him).” He also said that a confession he gave to a Michigan State Police detective investigating the case was “coerced.”
“This is the most disturbing case of second-degree child abuse that this court has ever encountered,” Stewart told Funsch before sentencing. “This court finds the only appropriate outcome is to impose the very maximum possible sentence allowed by law.”
Boylan and Funsch were charged in May 2021 with five counts of first-degree CSC, human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC, two counts of fourth-degree CSC, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
However, many of Boylan’s charges were dismissed before trial, and Funsch cut a deal with prosecutors to testify against Boylan as part of a plea agreement that saw his charges reduced to a single felony count of second-degree child abuse. As part of that plea deal, Funsch agreed not to be sentenced until Boylan was sentenced.
Boylan took his case before a jury in March and was convicted of four of five CSC counts after about four hours of deliberations over two days.
He is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in connection with the 2018 case.
‘One word comes to mind. Savagery.’
Owosso resident Morgan Huggins was sentenced by Stewart in July to over 14 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
“It’s not very often that a case comes through this courtroom that is as significant and offensive as this,” Stewart said. “Just the sheer amount of harm you inflicted on your victim. It almost leaves the court breathless. Almost.”
Stewart was incredulous when describing the June 2021 physical assault on the victim, where Huggins punched the victim in the face, bit and scratched her, hit her with a baseball bat, dragged her by the hair, choked her, threw her down stairs, tied her up and then sexually assaulted her.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
“One word comes to mind,” Stewart said. “Savagery. The best the court can do is put you out of society for as long as it can.”
Huggins was originally charged with 10 felony counts, including first-degree CSC (personal injury), but seven of the charges were dismissed as the result of a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to court records, Huggins also has felony convictions for resisting/obstructing police in 2018, and misdemeanor domestic violence and minor in possession of alcohol, also in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.