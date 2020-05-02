LAINGSBURG — The GoFundMe campaign for Brian Taphouse — the first confirmed case of and death from COVID-19 in Shiawassee County — has shifted focus from covering medical bills to a building a memorial fund for his two young daughters.
As of Saturday, the account had collected $24,608, with 282 people contributing. Funds raised above $20,000 will go into college savings accounts for Brian’s children, Brianna, 7, and Kalyn, 2, said Chris Taphouse, who created the GoFundMe account with wife Linda after his brother became ill.
Brian Taphouse died April 11 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, after a three-week battle with the coronavirus. He was 33.
“We want to see a good future for the girls, and we want to make sure they don’t forget their father,” said Chris Taphouse, a Laingsburg resident.
Brian Taphouse lived in Owosso and supported his family — including his beloved wife Kristi — with a cleaning business. He had asthma, which complicated his struggle with the virus but did not stop him from doing anything he desired during his too-short life.
“My brother and I went out west every year and went elk hunting at 10,000 feet in the mountains. Brian could hike with the best of us,” Chris Taphouse said. “He didn’t even know he had asthma. He was a very strong individual. He could outwork me in the yard.”
Brian Taphouse, a 2005 Owosso High School graduate, possessed a caretaker type of personality. He looked out for his mother, youngest brother, other family members and friends, even regularly mowing a friend’s lawn.
The cleaning business he started grew into such a big success it allowed Kristi Taphouse to stay home with the kids.
“So it was tough for his family (financially) when he died,” Chris Taphouse said. “He created this life in order to support his wife and children. One of the reasons was so Kristi could homeschool them.”
Brian Taphouse began having trouble breathing March 22 and was admitted to Memorial Hospital with suspected pneumonia. Two days later, he was on a ventilator and fighting for his life. The Memorial staff stabilized Taphouse enough to be airlifted to U-M Hospital.
He spent 18 days in the hospital, going through a rollercoaster of improvement and relapse. He took a final turn for the worse, possibly caused by a blood clot in his leg. When he passed away April 11, his father and Kristi holding Brian tightly, Chris Taphouse said.
Kristi Taphouse in a Facebook post praised the staffs at Memorial and U-M Hospital for working “tirelessly and heroically to combat an unknown enemy.” Sadly, their efforts were not enough to save her husband.
Chris Taphouse said: “My brother was also my best friend. He was a very giving person, and right now the thing I’m taking away from this is that his story has already saved hundreds of lives in this community. They know his story, what he went through.”
The main lesson people have learned from Brian Taphouse’s death, he said, is not to underestimate the severity of the coronavirus.
“People need to take this serious,” Chris Taphouse said. “You never know if you have a similar case or whether you’ve been exposed. Stay home and stay safe.”
Taphouse expressed appreciation for the assistance his family has received from the community, staffs at Memorial and U-M Hospital and the 14U Blue softball team based at Hit & Pitch in Owosso, which recorded a video thanking first responders. They dedicated the video to Brian Taphouse.
To contribute to the GoFundMe account, visit gofundme.com/f/kristi-and-girls-memorial-fund-for-brian-taphouse.
