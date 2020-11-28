CORUNNA — The Community District Library this week announced the availability of a new intuitive mobile app, Valcat.
Available for iOS and Android, the app makes it easier than ever to use the library, officials said in a press release.
Valcat allows people to digitally browse the libraries’ collections, get details on items, make a selection or place a hold for later pickup, and even renew items previously checked out.
Ebooks, electronic audiobooks, digital movies and music can be checked out. The app’s location finder lets patrons find the location and operating hours of the nearest library branch. Account management is built in, including the ability to place and renew holds and, for families, patrons can link together digital library cards to manage multiple accounts.
“The new Valcat app provides users with a quick, simple and easy way to access their local public library. It enhances the services we already offer by simplifying requesting and borrowing materials with the touch of a button,” Director Jami Cromley said.
“Another great feature is you can search and view our digital content directly from the app which eliminates toggling back and forth between the Libby and Hoopla apps where our digital materials are,” Corunna branch manager Cathy Cramner said. “We are excited to provide this new service for patrons that use mobile devices.”
Search for Valcat in the app store today. For assistance downloading the app, contact the library and a staff member will to guide you through the process.
