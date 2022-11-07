OWOSSO — Eight candidates are running for four seats on the Owosso City Council. All eight nonpartisan candidates are vying for four-year terms on the council. The Argus-Press was not able to reach candidates Robert Doran-Brockway, Janae Fear, Jerry Haber, Richard Levitski III and Emily Olson.
Michael Cline
Michael (Mike) Cline, 59, resides in Owosso with his wife, Beth.
A 1981 graduate of Owosso High School, Cline has worked “all throughout the course of his life,” including at a sporting goods store during high school, in new car delivery at what used to be called Bell-Dean Chevy Olds in Durand, as a used car manager at Davis Ford (now Signature Ford), for 16 years as a production worker at A.O. Smith Corporation in Owosso, as a front counter worker and tow truck driver at Reeves Wheel Alignment, and currently as a shift supervisor at CIE Newcor MTG.
Cline has previously served four years on Owosso City Council, from 2005 to 2009.
Why are you running for Owosso City Council in 2022? “I run because I feel that there is nobody quite like me that runs for city council. The reason being I enjoy helping residents that have problems. I’ve never seen a sitting city council member that takes on the kind of city resident problems that I enjoy taking on. If you got a problem with the city, hall, you just can’t get anywhere, I want you to come and see me because I’m the guy that’s going to get your issue resolved and that’s the way I’ve always been. I enjoy helping citizens and am a regular attendee at meetings, and hear what residents say at the podium and when they appear to fall on death ears, I take it upon myself to pull a person aside after meeting and tell them what to do.”
Why are you the best person for the office you are running for? “With my four years previous experience, I have vast knowledge of the city’s inner workings at City Hall. I’m ready to hit the ground boots-on running. A former City Manager I worked with said the first two years of being on council is a learning experience and the last two years is when you’d go out and make difference. I already have four years, so I have a vast knowledge of inner workings and don’t need training. I know how to read and understand the city’s budget.”
Christopher D. Owens
Christopher (Chris) Owens, 46, has lived in Owosso for the last seven years. Born and raised in Fraser, he has two blood-related daughters and six total daughters. Owens’ wife passed away from cancer in 2008, and Owens said he “hit the bottle and drugs pretty hard” after his wife’s death. He said he sent his two blood daughters to live with their grandmother while he sobered up.
Owens said as he was able to sober up, Owosso saved him in more ways than one. He and his girlfriend Dawn bought Itsa’ Bakery Thing in Owosso and Owosso Candle Company. He also works at Itsa Deli Thing in Owosso, which his girlfriend owns.
Why are you running for Owosso City Council in 2022? “I want to help. I want to do my part. This community has saved me in more ways than anyone will never know. I’m not saying I know how to save it or it needs to be saved, but I want to do my part in making Owosso a much better part for all of our kids to live. We have a great community. One thing I see doesn’t happen is you have people who are more well-off and people who aren’t and they don’t communicate. Communication is the absolute key to success.”
What do you want to see happen in your time in office if elected? “I want to see community communicate with each other and I’m not saying that there’s anything wrong, but we all talked to each other and worked with each other, this place could be absolutely amazing. I’d love to figure a way to draw more people in, but we’re not going to do that without talking to each other. Government in general needs to do more listening and I think that they forget we’re here to represent people and not ourselves or just a select few.”
Why are you the best person for the office you are running for? “I’m not. I’m not the best person, but I am the person who will give it 120%. If elected, I’ll bury my face in the books to try and figure this out. I’m not a politician and not going to pretend otherwise. I promise to listen to the people and do my absolute best to make the community better in the long run. I’m not hard to find; you can usually spot me coming from a mile away. I might make mistakes, but it’s how we handle them that determines who we are as men and women. I will do my best to sit down and listen to (residents). My kids come first, but unless it’s a life and death emergency, I will schedule a time to sit down and listen.”
Nicholas Pidek
Nicholas Pidek, 36, has lived in Owosso his whole life. He and his wife Mandy are raising three daughters, with a fourth on the way.
Pidek attended Owosso Public Schools through ninth grade and graduated from Corunna High School in 2004. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business from Kettering University in Flint.
Upon graduating college, Pidek worked for a marketing agency for two years, a cybersecurity company and started Foster Coffee Company in 2014. Pidek and his wife started a company called Aviator Jayne in Owosso in 2017 as well.
Pidek his served on the Owosso City Council for two previous two-year terms, first winning election in 2018 and winning a re-election bid in 2020.
Why are you running for Owosso City Council in 2022? “I’m re-running for city council because I believe the work we do now sets up current and future generations for success. I want to continue to work with others to help shape a community my kids and others will want to choose to live in and show them a pattern of stewardship in both the private and public realms through serving others.”
What do you want to see happen in your time in office, if elected? “If elected, I’d like to promote further advancement of better communication practices to citizens and stakeholders and solutions to fixing our infrastructure not only for our current citizens, but building a path towards sustainability for future generations.”
Why are you the best person for the office you are running for? “I think less about myself in comparison to the thousands of other residents eligible to run for council than I do about the fact I feel personally responsible for positively impacting the city I love by rolling up my sleeves and figuring out ways I can listen, serve, solve, learn and repeat the process. It’s something I feel worth giving up time with my family to invest now for current and future rewards to all our residents.”
