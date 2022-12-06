OWOSSO — A local Facebook blogger wrote a letter to the newly-elected Owosso City Council member who has objected to prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance at city meetings, warning her that she is “in danger” and he was sent a “vision” from God of her being shot while leaving her Owosso business at night — but the blogger says he was only trying to warn her.
“I was given a vision, a very detailed vision,” Tom Manke wrote to Emily Olson in a letter, which he left on her council seat in a sealed envelope marked ‘private’ before Monday’s council meeting. Olson apparently did not read the letter until the meeting’s conclusion.
“My observation point in the vision was from your back parking lot,” Manke’s letter says. “It’s cold out, winter, you have a coat on and are leaving your store. Your back is to the parking lot and you are locking the door. A man, 5’10”, 50-60ish, white, neatly dressed wearing an overcoat and dress hat walks up to you from the north side. You see him — you know him — you smile, and without saying a word he shoots you. He calmly walks away and leaves in a dark-colored vehicle.”
A message to Olson seeking comment was not returned before press time.
According to a source inside city government familiar with the situation, the city’s administration is aware of the letter, and is considering its next move. It is unclear what the next step will be, but the council will likely take up the issue at its next meeting.
Olson has ignited a firestorm of controversy since being elected last month to the city council, for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, and objecting to prayer at council meetings.
Manke, who has been critical of Olson in his blog, tells her that God “gave (Manke) this message to give to you.” In his blog, Manke claims to be “centrist,” but often trumpets conservative talking points and conspiracy theories, and disparages any liberal politician or cause.
“I no longer can dislike you,” Manke wrote. “I am into the (illegible) — the spiritual side — and I am now supposed to do do everything I can to keep you safe... “Maybe you know who this can be and change my vision,” Manke continues. “No matter what you do — just know that God did not give up on you.”
Manke confirmed that he wrote in the letter that he contacted Owosso police and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole at least 24 hours before the meeting, and giving them the letter, and described his “vision” of what would supposedly happen to Olson.
He said that Olson was only seeking media attention, and was trying to portray herself as a victim. He alluded to Olson being part of an ultra-liberal group that was planted in Shiawassee County to foment change from within. Manke said someone — he didn't say who — paid a private investigator to dig up dirt on Olson. "Someone with more money than I have," is all Manke would say.
He claimed that Olson has lived in 35 different addresses in the last several years and uses several aliases.
Manke reiterated that he did everything he was supposed to, including contacting police before Monday's council meeting.
In extended comments, he confirmed that he wrote the letter to Olson, but claims he did so only in order to warn her that he was worried she was angering many in the conservative Shiawassee community. He said his "premonition" had "nothing to do" with him.
"I gave her the note that detailed the premonition I had," Manke said. "She really pressed that she was going for more publicity."
Manke said Olson couldn't do that. "Impossible. In talking to the police today, she couldn't even get a PPO (personal protective order) if she wanted to."
He claimed that Olson read the letter before the Monday meeting, and read it in the presence of other city council members.
"She read it, stuck it back in her envelope, and just continued as if anything was any different, until today," Manke said. "When she talked to MLive and she's just scared to death."
"It was for her to get with the police, and instead she's totally dissing the police to go for more media coverage," Manke added. "I'm not going to surmise what her end goal is. But would a normal person take a letter, where she's only warned about what may happen, with some details, and instead of working with the police on it, she's out trying to get more publicity."
Manke previously sent County Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, a Facebook message warning her that if she didn’t vote as a member of the Owosso School Board to sell the former middle school to a church, she would “face God’s wrath.”
