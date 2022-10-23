CORUNNA — Corunna High School freshman Aries Mead is a Metallica fan with a difference.
Armed with a sparkly blue-and-purple Ibanez guitar, a recent Wednesday afternoon found Mead curled up at the back of Room 210, working on one of her favorites by the San Francisco-based heavy metal band.
The songs she would most like to learn are, unsurprisingly, by her favorite band: “One” and “Master of Puppets.”
Other students worked out chords on acoustic or electric instruments, or just listened to their classmates while they practiced.
Welcome to Guitar Club.
The unique extracurricular offering attracts around a dozen students each week. Students have a variety of reasons for being there, from intense work on a song or two to just absorbing the atmosphere.
Math teacher Ryan Czymbor watches over the students, and is equally quick with a word of praise for progress or an admonition to cut down on the noise level. He and his Taylor guitar are at the ready in case someone needs help with something they are working on.
Czymbor said the club has been around for five years, and was founded by now-grads Michael Wardwell and Mary Ann Ingram. The club even survived COVID-19 lockdowns with Zoom get-togethers, “but everyone agreed it just wasn’t the same,” Czymbor said.
Students come to the club from a wide variety of backgrounds.
Freshman Owen McMaster, who proudly sports a Future Farmers of America t-shirt, has been playing for four years. Press him for an answer regarding his favorite guitarist, and he says the late Tom Petty.
The club “is a way to connect with other students who have similar interests.
Mead says everyone in the club is respectful to others.
“I like being here,” she said. “I can play whatever and not be judged.”
Many students who would like to play have only limited access to a guitar, and so last year began asking for donations. Czymbor got a couple of guitars, but more are welcome, as he hopes to have enough for everyone who wants to check one out and take one home.
A few more donated guitars would be music to all their ears.
If you have a guitar or a bass guitar collecting dust at home, please consider dropping it off in the Corunna High School office, 417 E. King Street.
