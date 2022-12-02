CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners special meeting on Thursday lasted nearly five hours, and the board ultimately could not settle on a candidate to replace outgoing County Commissioner Brian Boggs.
After Thursday’s meeting, at which four candidates were interviewed by the board from the same set of questions, one of the candidates was eliminated; but the board ultimately decided to trim the pool to three final candidates and offer each second interviews.
Candidates Kyle Harris, Ryan Rudzis and Adam Stacey have advanced to a second interview that the board approved in a 5-1 vote, while candidate Stephanie Fox was eliminated from the pool. The state interviews will take place at 5 p.m on December 12 at Surbeck Hall, after the county’s regularly scheduled Economic & Physical Development Committee and Finance & Administration Committee meetings, which will be bumped up from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. The candidates will be given a scenario involving an issue facing the county, and be asked to present a solution in an approximately 30-minute prepared presentation.
In what nearly amounted to an hour of further discussion after the last candidate had been interviewed Thursday, the commissioners initially could not agree on how to proceed. Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, John Plowman and Brandon Marks wanted to make a decision Thursday night, while Commissioners Cindy Garber and Brad Howard, and board Chairman Greg Brodeur wanted to postpone a decision. With Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, absent from the proceedings, the commissioners were split 3-3 down the middle and couldn’t proceed with a vote.
The commissioners tried to narrow the field down to two candidates, each naming their top two, but Harris, Rudzis and Stacey all received near equal support from the six present commissioners, so the commissioners decided in the 5-1 vote to advance all three.
Holzhausen, the lone ‘no’ vote in the 5-1 vote, made a motion to accept Rudzis as county coordinator, which Plowman seconded. The motion failed, however, as the four other commissioners voted against it.
Tempers flared a bit towards the meeting’s end between Commissioners Marks and Garber, as Brodeur and the commissioners were trying to schedule a time to hold the second interviews. The kurfuffle started with the following comment from Garber in response to Plowman:
“Yeah, because you (Commissioner Plowman) and Brandon are sticking us with the person we have to…,” Garber said. Commissioners Plowman and Marks are leaving the commission at the year’s end as newly-elected Commissioners Bill Johnson and Thomas Emery take their places, respectively.
Marks interrupted: “Would you stop saying that?
Garber: “Well, it’s true..”
Marks: “First of all, it’s disrespectful to the 10,000 people that I represent. I am not representing Brandon Marks; I’m representing 10,000 people in my district…”
Garber cuts in: “And I wouldn’t expect you to be here…”
Marks: “…until December 31, and I’m done hearing you talk like that about it.
Garber: “But you sit here and say you’re not available…”
Marks: “I’m done. Make your decision, you get one out of seven votes (gestures to Garber). That’s all you get.”
Marks after the meeting declined further comment about the exchange with Garber.
Garber, when asked about the exchange following the meeting, said: “It’s all good natured. We’re good, we just disagree sometimes.”
Reverting back to the remaining candidates, Harris is a Saginaw County commissioner and serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Counties. He has spent several years working in the state legislature, per a Nov. 23 Shiawassee County press release. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University. Additionally, Harris is the director of grower relations at Cherry Marketing Institute in DeWitt, according to his Saginaw County Commissioner page.
Rudzis is the current city manager of Marlette, Mich. in Sanilac County. Previously, Rudzis had served as city manager of Grant in Newaygo County. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University, per the county press release.
Stacey has served as a Clinton County commissioner since 2009. Over the past 20 years, Stacey has served several legislators in various roles, the county press release states. Per his LinkedIn page, Stacey worked in the Michigan State Senate as a director of research and chief of staff for current Michigan Sen. Jim Runestad, R-District 15. He is a member of the DeWitt Lions Club and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University.
Boggs announced at a special county board meeting on Sept. 1 that he had “received an offer to advance his career and couldn’t turn it down,” and he would be stepping down effective Dec. 31. Brodeur said after the meeting Thursday that Boggs would stay in the position past Dec. 31 for the county’s sake, which would include training the new county coordinator.
Boggs was under contract with the county board on a three-year, part-time basis until June 19, 2023, but the agreement is at-will and allows Boggs to terminate his employment at any time by providing the board at least six weeks’ notice in writing. Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator on April 16, 2020.
Look for more reporting on the three remaining candidates for the county coordinator position.
