CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for violating probation for physically assaulting his girlfriend.
Johnny Howard was sentenced to inpatient treatment and probation in September for felony methamphetamine possession. Court records indicate he served 38 days in jail. Two days after completing rehab, he got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, who notified Howard’s probation officer.
Howard admitted to hitting the woman in the face, but claimed it was not intentional. At Thursday’s probation violation hearing, Stewart was ready to accept a guilty plea, but lost patience with Howard when he claimed he did not hit his girlfriend intentionally.
Stewart then sentenced Howard to at least one year, five months with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Howard was credited with 70 days served toward his sentence, and his probation was canceled.
“You were sentenced back in September,” Stewart said. “Of your 16 misdemeanors, five or six of them were assault and battery, aggravated assault and domestic violence… Not two days after you’re home from treatment — two days — you’re assaulting your girlfriend. You’re choking her, you’re pushing her, you’re slapping her, you’re punching her… Your assaultive history isn’t predicated on drug use. It’s you.”
Howard asked Stewart to be allowed to stay in the county’s Drug Court program or to the Swift & Sure probation.
“This was a big mistake, I messed up,” Howard said. “I got out of jail, I haven’t smoked a cigarette, I haven’t touched a drug. I haven’t done none of that. I just would like a chance to go home and continue Drug Court… I just want a chance to better my life and that’s all I’m asking for.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart for a term of incarceration.
“He’s not taking accountability for it here today. I think it would be different if he came here today and said, ‘Yes, I assaulted her.’
“I think Drug Court is a great program and we can help those who help themselves. His actions don’t seem to show that he can comply with the rules,” Koerner said.
In addition to Howard’s 16 previous misdemeanor convictions, he has been charged with three felonies, but they appear to have been either dismissed or the charges were reduced.
