CALEDONIA TWP. — As of Friday, Corunna-area residents with an unquenchable desire to “live más” will no longer have to make the arduous journey to Owosso to get their nacho bell grande fix.
At 10 a.m., the Taco Bell that’s been going up in Caledonia Township at 2511 E. M-21 in the vicinity of Meijer will throw its doors wide for its grand opening.,
Early birds will get the cheesy gordita crunch, per restaurant General Manager Kelli Smith — the first 50 people to patronize the establishment will win a free combo.
“This will be something different for Corunna,” Smith said. “Corunna’s a smaller town (than Owosso) and didn’t have a Taco Bell.”
The new Taco Bell is a Team Lyders franchise. The Brighton-based company operates over 180 Taco Bell locations throughout Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio, per its LinkedIn page.
The Caldedonia Township location is Shiawassee County’s third Team Lyders-owned Taco Bell; the others are on Main Street in Owosso and Lansing Road in Perry. The company also owns three Arby’s locations near Chicago and one KFC/Taco Bell in Iowa.
Smith, an Owosso resident, was a Taco Bell GM at in Perry and Haslett prior to gearing up to help open the new store earllier this year.
She said she’s been building and training a team of employees since February, with her 23 current employees getting training at the Owosso location.
Smith said merging in with the Owosso crew (particularly having more than 40 employees in one store) was a challenge, but she said her team is more than prepared to serve customers.
“Oh yes, yes, we’re ready,” she said.
The Caledonia Township location will have the same hours as the Owosso Taco Bell, serving customers from 7 a.m. until 3:30 a.m. on weekdays and until 4:30 a.m. on weekends.
