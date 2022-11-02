DURAND — Three seats are up for grabs on the Durand City Council, with a total of five nonpartisan candidates vying for a seat on the council at large and one seat each for two precincts in Durand.
Council Member At Large
The race for a two-year, at large term on Durand City Council pits candidates Sara Pettit and Amber Rochefort against each other.
Pettit, 34, resides in Durand and is married to her husband Nick. The couple have two children ages 9 and 6.
Pettit obtained a bachelor’s degree in art and art history from Kalamazoo College in 2010. She’s worked in development for different organizations, including as the director of development for St. Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing and on the development team at a Salavation Army in Lansing.
Pettit, who has never ran for elected office previously, said she is running because “I really feel that the residents of Durand need more transparency and collaboration from City Council. I know a lot of people are really frustrated or not feeling heard by council members when it is a large portion of what a council member is for. I’m running to bring those forward and make decisions serving those in our community the best.”
Pettit said the most pressing issues facing Durand in the next two years include its economic revitalization by attracting businesses to town and transparency by better communicating with residents and business owners to “foster a sense of community and support.”
Pettit said she was the best candidate for the seat because of her “professional experience and dedicated career to community outreach in funds development and making fiscally responsible and sustainable decisions and spending money wisely.” She said she already has a good rapport with five council members, which would “set her apart.”
“I have a passion for helping people and being the voice for the voiceless,” Pettit said. “I’m not afraid to go to bat for my neighbors.
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Rochefort for comment.
Council Member Pct. 1
Current council member Connie Cobley has served on Durand City Council since 2013, but she’ll have to fend off a challenge from Nicholas Florindi if she wants another four-year term on council.
Cobley, 70, has been married for 51 years and has two children. She started a classical ballet dance business called Coblinics and Company in 1976, which she owned for nearly 20 years before she worked with Durand High School’s marching band in choreography.
She studied at Lansing Community College and obtained a bachelor’s degree of science in environmental public policy from Michigan State University in 1999 when she returned to college after getting hit head-on by a drunk driver and decided to change her career path.
Cobley worked for a community garden in Flint for three years as its director, where she oversaw community clean-up efforts seeking to address illegal dumping.
“I believe I can make a difference. I think it’s important that Durand changes with the time,” she said.
As for pressing issues in the city, Cobley, who has volunteered at Durand Union Station, cited protecting the railroads, water treatment and sustainability. She said she is the best candidate for the seat because of her energy and environmental background.
“I’m the best person for the seat because I probably have the most energy for it. I have a lot of time because my grandchildren are already raised. An environmental background is very important for the coming up phases of Durand. I want buildings and different industries coming in and environmental sustainability to be a part of it. We the citizens need to volunteer and do our work to make this town work,” Cobley said.
Florindi, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the political arena. Florindi, 32, has lived in Durand since he was in fifth grade and has been married to his wife Ashley for almost ten years. The two have a son.
Florindi graduated from Durand Area High School in 2008 and studied nursing and digital media marketing at Mott Community College and Baker College. He is currently pursuing a designation from in underwriting.
Florindi has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Genesys Hospice Care Center in Goodrich. He’s since bounced around jobs, working as an administrative assistant with a local entrepreneur, branch manager at a home improvement company in Lansing, an operations manager at a restaurant startup in East Lansing, a bookkeeper at a local air housing manufacturer and his current underwriting position at Citizens Insurance.
Florindi said he is running because the district needs a “competent leader.”
“Over the past two years, my wife and I have gotten heavily involved in various events and fundraisers around the city, and I began to identify a huge need for a competent leader to represent our district,” he said.
Florindi said the most pressing issues facing Durand in the short term all revolve around forming a “communal culture.” He said his top priority is to “bring people together and find commonalities. It’s from those commonalities I believe we can form a foundation for our culture and what it means to be from Durand, and also discover what it is that we do and do not want for Durand.”
He also cited business development as one of the biggest issues from the lens of revenue generation and employee retention.
Asked why he is the best candidate, Florindi stressed his experience in business management and passion for Durand.
“I’m the best person for the seat because I am the most qualified and the most passionate. I have several years of experience in various sectors of business management, marketing and accounting. I own a local business called Fooltography that sponsors almost every event in the city. I have also developed a keen sense of communication, which allows me to coordinate and galvanize people across demographics and segments without being divisive or engaging in Machiavellianism,” he said.
Council Member Pct. 2
Rich Foloran is running unopposed for a four-year term on Durand City Council representing the city’s second precinct. Foloran, 70, along with his wife Nancy, raised three children that graduated from Durand Area Schools. Foloan has been a resident of Durand for 32 years after he was hired by the City of Durand Police Department in 1989. He had previously began his career in law enforcement as a deputy for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for 10 years.
Foloran graduated from the Flint Police Academy in 1974 and earned an associate degree in business administration from Davenport University in 1993. He’s served the City of Durand Police Department for 27 years and worked for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office for the last four years, currently as Probate Court Bailiff.
Foloran was first elected to Durand City Council in 2016, and is finishing his third two-year term. He also represents Durand on the Shiawassee Area Transportation Authority (SATA) board.
He said he is running for Durand City Council because he enjoys serving his community.
“There are many exciting things happening in Durand including new homes under construction, the downtown revitalization with new businesses, renovations, summer concerts and the edible landscaping and beautification projects. I want to be active in contiuing the progress that has been made in the last few years.”
