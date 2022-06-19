CORUNNA — The first female firefighter-paramedic in Shiawassee County, Lisa Higbee, and her EMT partner of 29 years, Michael Kidd, retired yesterday from Corunna Area Ambulance Services after 30 years of service.
“We’ve been to hell and back doing this job,” Kidd said. Besides aiding victims of grusome accidents, both have sustained injuries from the job, particularly hernias.
While being married for 31 years, Kidd has worked as an EMT, is the lieutenant at Mount Morris City Fire Department and was an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course instructor. He started his career in Chesaning in 1990, but he gradually switched over to Corunna soon after. He is known for his ability to keep children calm.
Higbee said it was having each other as partners that made it possible to do their job for so long. They recounted many stories of things they could never unsee.
Besides working as a paramedic, Higbee is a registered nurse, a full-time hospice nurse, a firefighter and a medical examiner investigator. She also teaches fire academy in two different counties and she works with the Sherriff’s department for the Victim Services Support team. She retired in 2012 from being a flight nurse, and was named Nurse of the Year n 2013 for going the extra mile in caring for her patients.
“Michael wears all of the unofficial hats,” Higbee said. “I win all the awards because he makes me look good.”
Although she has serveral certifications, both of them have such extensive experience that they are “grandfathered” into many roles.
Higbee said she has one job, while Kidd takes care of the rest. He knows “three ways in and three ways out” of every emergency situation, and has a lot more lives in his hands as the driver than the one patient she takes care of in the back. Kidd must be aware of everything going on in and outside the ambulance, make decisons on the routes while considering weather conditions, road construction and more.
Kidd and Higbee are quite the pair — able to nonverbally communicate in order to avoid upsetting patients.
Kidd said he can tell by the tone in Higbee’s voice when she says his name that he needs to drive faster.
One of their co-workers, and nationally licensed paramedic, Jennifer Lovelady said it is crucial for paramedics and EMT’s to trust their partners.
Higbee and Kidd started working in the early 90’s during the Aids epidemic. Higbee was openly a lesbian and was rejected by co-workers and members of the community — except for Kidd. He welcomed and defended Higbee, and they have been partners and close friends ever since. She is even going to stand up at his son’s upcoming wedding.
In a speech at their retirement party, their co-worker Chris Carpenter said to Higbee: “You are the first that many turn to for comfort or guideance.” When he spoke to Kidd, he said, “Your tenacity to protect everyone that crosses your path is unmatched,” and everyone present couldn’t agree more. There were many shared tears, memories, laughs and hugs as they celebrated at a surprise retirement party.
Operations Manager/paramedic Brian Matthies said Higbee and Kidd’s retirement is a loss for the community and the ambulance team, but he is thankful for all their years of service.
With extra time on their hands, Higbee and her partner, Laura Turner, have a trip planned for Alaska while Kidd is making plans to relax by a campfire and go fishing. Both are excited to spend holidays with their families.
“Every Christmas was here, every Thanksgiving was here, every kid’s birthday was here, every kid’s…first steps were here,” Higbee said. Countless memories were made at the station.
Dispatch sent out a call Saturday evening, thanking them for their decades of service.
