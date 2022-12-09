FLINT — The man accused of killing Mary Prier in 1997 pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday, according to court records.
Michael Bur, 42, tendered the guilty pleas in return for a kidnapping charge being dismissed. He is currently lodged without bail at the Genesee County Jail. According to the plea agreement, he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Prieur’s partially unclothed body was discovered in a field Feb. 27, 1997, with a cloth covering her face and a blanket wrapped around her. She had been raped, choked and left for dead about 150 yards from her home, which was located southeast of Lennon Road and M-13 just inside Genesee County.
Police went to Prieur’s home after her brother-in-law reported her missing when he came to her home to take her to Mass in Swartz Creek. When she didn’t show up at church, either, he called police, who found her body.
There were no signs of a forced entry, and police have previously said shoeprints at the scene indicate Prieur’s killer may not have acted alone.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who was involved in the original investigation, previously stated he believed Prieur opened her door for someone with whom she was likely acquainted, and was assaulted inside her home. She was then dragged from the house and assaulted again. In 2007, Swanson told The Argus-Press the killer was “infested with rage.”
Following Prieur’s murder, Lennon residents and neighbors remembered her as a humorous and kind woman, who was often spotted around town walking her dog.
Prieur was born in Czechoslovakia and came to America at a young age, according to Argus-Press reports from the time of her death. She and her husband owned and operated a candy store in Flint for many years before moving to Lennon, where she lived for 15 years.
Bur’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.