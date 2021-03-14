DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days Festival has selected its 2021 Miss Railroad Days royal court.
Crowned during a ceremony held Friday at Durand Union Station were Queen Shelby Leydig, Attendant Mia Coleman, Prince Liam Allred and Princess Adyson Chapman.
The queen and attendant were chosen by judges based interviews, a speech with the theme of how to help the community during COVID-19, and clarity of speech, poise, presentation and personality.
The prince and princess win their titles based on fundraising.
Judges were Sheri March, Mandy Marsh, Nancy Scott and Anthony Summer. Traci Tribley from the Bancroft Lioness Club moderated the event.
Performing the crowning were the members of the 2020 Miss Railroad Days royal court: Queen Hannah Johnson, Attendant Riley Vandendries, Princess Peyton Allred and Prince Branson Baize.
They wished the new court the best as they are featured at the Railroad Days Festival, May 13-16, and in other festivals and parades in the year ahead, noting their own duties in 2020 were limited due to the pandemic.
As the queen, Leydig will receive a $1,000 college scholarship, and Coleman will receive a $500 scholarship, and various gifts.
Leydig is the daughter of Sam and Amy Leydig of Durand. She is 18 and a senior at Durand Area High School. She has two sisters: Sydney, 16 and Samantha, 13.
She is involved in many activities, including volleyball, tennis, student government, Durand National Honor Society and the Durand Rotary Club.
Leydig volunteers as a bookkeeper for youth/middle/high school basketball and volleyball. She also is a stat keeper for varsity girls basketball, and is the youth/middle school assistant volleyball coach. She helps with concessions, lock-ins and school blood drives.
She is on the honor roll, received awards for Voice of Democracy, and a certificate of achievement for academic all-state.
After graduation, Leydig said she hopes to attend college and become a child psychologist. She was sponsored by Shaw’s Pharmacy.
Coleman is the daughter of Nicole and James Coleman of Durand. She is 17 and a junior at Durand Area High School. She has one sibling, older sister Isabelle.
At school, Mia is active in sideline cheer, tennis and basketball. She is a member of the Durand National Honor Society, and has lettered in academics and received awards in art and zoology. She volunteers at the Durand VFW Post 2272 in her spare time.
Following high school, Coleman plans to attend Grand Valley State University and enroll in the school’s therapist program. She was sponsored by the Durand VFW.
Liam, 7, is a first-grader at Bertha Neal Elementary who likes to play sports, and go hunting and fishing with his grandfather. His sponsor was Riverside Market.
Adyson, 8, a third-grader, has a brother, two dogs and two cats. She likes to play baseball and belongs to a competitive dance team. Her sponsor was Coffield Oil.
Friday’s ceremony was sponsored by the Durand Railroad Days committee, Bancroft Lioness Club and Randy Wise of Durand.
Other local businesses providing donations and sponsorships were A&R Portraits of Durand, Cakes by Lynne, Dietrich’s Flower Shop, Durand Union Station, Jon Michaels Fine Jewelry, PFCU, Signed by L.A.W., Stomping Grounds Cafe, The Shirt Smith and Durand VFW.
