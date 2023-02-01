OWOSSO — Director Anthony Hornus, a life-long Corunna resident, calls his film “Silent Night in Algona” a “massive” undertaking.
“We did the count the other day, and, between the cast and crew and extras in Algona, and then in post-production — the composers, the sound designers … all of that stuff — there were almost 300 people who had hands on this movie,” Hornus said.
This Saturday the film opens locally with showings at 4 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. at NCG Cinemas in Owosso. Following the second showing, there will be a meet-and-greet with several members of the cast.
The movie transports viewers to Algona, Iowa in 1944. Specifically it centers around a World War II prisoner of war camp housing German prisoners in the small town of 5,000 people — a camp not unlike the one which once existed concurrently on the grounds of what is now the Owosso Speedway.
“It’s a historical fiction that was based on many, many true events that really happened,” Hornus said of the picture. “A lot of these people were real. And we used real names. But we didn’t want it to be just a history lesson. We wanted to make it more of a humanistic narrative type telling of this movie … We wanted to make it interesting. There’s some levity in it. There’s some really funny spots where languages get crossed. There are some subtitles, but it’s not overly burdened with (them). … There’s some violence. People will get a really good understanding of the relationships. The POWS here were treated so much better than the POWS who were held in Germany and especially in Japan.”
Despite featuring artists from 17 states and three countries (the U.S., Germany and Canada) there is a distinct local flavor to “Silent Night in Algona” — and not just because it’s a Hornus production (Hornus was a true crime author and journalist for the Argus-Press for 30 years prior to his 24-year career in film began). The film also features the acting talents of local teacher/wrestling coach Curran Jacobs of Owosso. Michiganders Daniel G. Chipman (as director of photography) and DJ Perry (as script writer) also contribute. Then there’s eight-year-old actor Jackson Spitler-Ward of Chesaning, making his film debut as a Jewish victim of the Holocaust who haunts a POW.
Shooting for the film took place in October and November of 2021, on location in Kossuth County, Iowa, said Hornus.
“It was a 30-day shoot and we went out to Kossouth County,” Hornus said. “It’s a lot like Shiawassee County. It’s got a lot of small towns like your Byrons, Morrices, New Lothrops, Vernons. We filmed in a lot of different towns. The only thing we filmed in Algona was for the interior of the German barracks.”
Hornus said the actual Algona POW Camp housed as many as 3,000 prisoners at one time.
“It was like a little city,” Hornus said. “With sewer systems, water systems, barracks.”
The townspeople were none too pleased when they first found out that a camp would be built there, he said.
“Many of the people were very unhappy,” Hornus said. “But what they needed was they needed help for the harvest because all of the young guys were off fighting. And so Curran’s character, Rudy Tietz … he went and suggested they use prisoners to help them with their harvest, which they did. His wife was really angry. She was one of the ones who was really angry.”
In the film, Tietz is a farmer with an injured back who is trying to get the crop in before it spoils.
Jacobs said that playing the role was a very enjoyable experience.
“It’s one of those instances where you wish you could do it all over again,” Jacobs said. “That’s how incredible it was in Iowa with the cast and crew. It was magical. (Of) every set I’ve been on, this was the greatest experience of my life.”
Other actors and actresses include Cassie Dean, who plays Tietz’s wife, Bodhi Rader, who plays the German lead; Eduard Kaib; Carl Gilliard; Terence Knox and Taylor Nichols.
The actual German POWS in Algona were a mixed lot, according to Hornus.
“Some of these guys were true Nazis,” Hornus said. “They were idealogues and hardcore killers. But a lot of the other guys were farmers and bakers. They came from all walks of life and they were just drafted into the Wehrmacht, the regular army. Just like our guys were drafted into the regular army.
“Really the story is just about humanity,” Hornus said. “In the end, human beings are more alike than they are different.”
The film had its world premiere Dec. 9 in Algona and has played to audiences in 60 theaters in three states, said Hornus. Its Owosso run will continue through Feb. 9. Despite not being a major studio release, “Silent Night in Algona” has received decent notices so far. It holds a 7.6-out-of-10 rating average on imdb.com and an audience score of 67% on rottentomatoes.com.
“It’s been in Iowa, Nebraska and is now moving up into Minnesota,” Hornus said. “It’s been shown in Michigan at Celebrations Cinemas in Lansing and Grand Rapids but this is our homecoming. We’re bringing this baby to Owosso now. We’re really excited about it.
“There are tickets still available,” Hornus said. “You’ll just have to go to ncgmovies.com and look for ‘Silent Night in Algona.’ And they can pick their seats, either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. We’d like to fill that 7 p.m. right up because that will be fun. We’ll have a big banner and there will be photo-ops, all of that really good stuff. I might be there at the 4 p.m. too, just to greet some people.”
