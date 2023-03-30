OWOSSO TWP. — Owosso Charter Township has filed a civil lawsuit against former its former treasurer that seeks to recoup in excess of $200,000 it claims she misappropriated over a period of several years.
The suit, filed late last month, was served upon former Owosso Township Treasurer June Cudney Wednesday, according to court records, and she has not yet responded.
“A lot of things being said are not true,” Cudney said this morning when asked about the suit. “We’re just going to let the attorneys handle it.” She declined to comment further.
A financial forensic audit conducted by the township that went back more than 5 years found that more than $200,000 could not be accounted for.
Cudney resigned from her position as treasurer in May 2022, after discrepancies in reporting by Cudney to Shiawassee County were discussed in a meeting with the Shiawassee County Treasurer, Owosso Charter Township Supervisor, Clerk and Treasurer and attorney Lynn D. Bowne.
The notice noted that Cudney resigned “as a consequence” of this, and that the Township would pursue the previously mentioned forensic audit to “further determine the extent of such discrepancies.”
At the time, Cudney said she resigned because she slipped and fell on ice during the winter and “shattered her ankle.” Cudney is the longtime owner of J’s Tux & Bridal Boutique, which recently moved to a new location on Washington Street in downtown Owosso.
Owosso Twp. attorney Patrick Haynes was unavailable for comment due to a family emergency, according to a representative from his firm.
An email to Owosso Twp. Supervisor Steve Schweikert seeking comment was not returned.
No criminal charges have been filed, according to court records, but Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said this morning that an investigation by his office is underway. He declined to comment further.
