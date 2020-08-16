OWOSSO — About 300 backpacks, along with school supplies, clothing, toys and many other items were distributed for free Saturday in Bentley Park during the Angel’s Hands Outreach Back to School Giveaway.
In addition, kids got to paint rocks, play with balloons, and munch on food as volunteers from across the county gathered to present the annual event.
“We as a church wanted to reach out to the community and help them prepare to go back to school,” said Lynn Reed, member of Wildfire Ministries in Morrice, led by the Rev. John Mills.
Church members collected about 350 backpacks and a pile of school supplies, some of which came from residents.
Dawn Hawkins of Bancroft picked up several items, including shirts and shoes, for the 9-year-old boy for which she is a guardian.
She also won two raffle baskets.
“Angel’s Hands is a wonderful group of people,” she said. “They’ll help you in any way they possibly can.”
Chris Hallock, an Owosso resident who said she comes to all of Angel’s Hands giveaway events throughout the year, agreed with Hawkins.
“They are very amazing people,” Hallock said.
“You couldn’t ask for better people to help.”
Life in Christ Church (which led rock painting and balloons), Domino’s Pizza, the Salvation Army and Victory Biker Church were among the area groups that participated in Saturday’s faith-based event.
The Owosso Salvation Army’s Lt. Justin Steckbauer gave stirring testimony to the crowd about how he came to the Lord.
“We don’t care about denominations. We just want to meet in this community and give God all the glory,” Angel’s Hands President and founder Christial Sierra.
About 30 backpacks remained unclaimed at the halfway point but were expected to go by the end of the four-hour giveaway. For anyone who couldn’t attend Saturday and would like a backpack, the Salvation Army is giving away 200 more packs, Sierra said.
To obtain a free backpack stuffed with school supplies, call Angel’s Hands Outreach at (517) 803-6745 or the Owosso Salvation Army at (989) 725-7485.
Angel’s Hands is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is reaching the needs of the community and changing lives one day at a time, giving God all the glory.”
The charity’s store is located at 819 W. Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.