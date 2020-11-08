BURNS TWP. — The village of Byron put out fires with a “bucket brigade” until 1938, when a house burned to the ground on Ann Street and leaders decided it was time to purchase the village’s first motorized fire truck.
The 1938 Ford fire truck remained in service until 1978, around the same time the Byron Fire Department shifted to the Burns Township Fire Department. At some point, it was sold to a private party.
But now the truck is back, thanks to a $5,000 donation by Burns Township Board Trustee Bill Bowers and his wife Judy, and a contribution of $1,000 from Beard’s Country Store in Deerfield Township.
“I can’t express my gratitude and that of the fire department,” Burns Township Fire Chief Wade Prestonise said. “Bringing this truck ‘home’ is very special.”
Prestonise said he was surprised last fall when he mentioned during a Burns Township Board meeting that the truck was available and Bowers “almost immediately” offered to donate money toward its purchase.
At about the same time, Kirk Norman, owner of Beard’s Country Store in Deerfield Township, donated $2,000 in proceeds from his annual buck pole raffle to the fire department.
“It really all came together with perfect timing,” Prestonise said.
Bowers said the original asking price for the truck was $7,000. After some haggling, the owner came down to $6,000 and an agreement was reached: Bowers would put in $5,000 toward the purchase, and the rest would be covered by half of the Beard’s Country store donation.
“I didn’t want the township to spend taxpayer dollars when the fire department’s millage money was earmarked for operating the fire department,” Bowers said about why he offered $5,000 of his own money. “This was an opportunity to get this truck back to the region were it started.
“I like this township. I’ve been here since 1975, and my wife grew up in this township. I thought the truck was something that needed to stay here.”
Bowers and others recently arranged for a truck to haul the fire truck to the Burns Township Hall. Prestonise said the truck will be used primary for parades and open houses.
The fire truck’s long history includes being featured in a 1950s ad for Atlas Tires.
“The truck is very sentimental to Byron and a source of pride,” Prestonise said. “Having a fire department that members can be proud of is huge for a small on-call department like ours for retaining and recruiting new firefighters.
When it is getting more and more difficult to find people that have the time to join a fire departments across the country,” he added, “being able to have something like this just might be the discussion piece that piques a person’s interest in joining the department.”
