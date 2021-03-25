CORUNNA — An Owosso woman who enticed a 13-year-old girl to send sexually suggestive photos and posted them on social media was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who called the crime “cruel.”
Kimberly Guerra, 20, was sentenced to one year, 11 months to seven years in prison for felony counts of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material. She was also ordered to pay court fines and costs, and was credited with 37 days served toward her sentence. Guerra must also register as a sex offender upon the completion of her sentence.
Before sentencing, Stewart had considered a Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA) sentence, which allows defendants convicted of crimes the opportunity to complete a term of probation and have the conviction expunged from their record.
However, Stewart said that due to the victim still being affected by Guerra’s actions, a prison sentence was warranted, and he would not grant a HYTA sentence.
“Above all Ms. Guerra, it was cruel,” Stewart said. “(Guerra) began a game of manipulation, and I would even suggest that she was grooming (the victim)… She did exactly what she said she was going to do — post pictures of a naked 13-year-old to social media… Why does the defendant get to get clear of the blast zone of the crime, when the victim, who will likely continue to suffer trauma indefinitely, does not?”
The victim, her mother, and her stepfather gave impact statements that said she suffers from depression, PTSD, has anxiety, and is sometimes bullied at school since the incident.
“I believe that she deserves to go to prison for this,” the victim’s mother said, and called Guerra a “known dealer” that allegedly supplies drugs to teenagers.
They all requested that Stewart not grant the HYTA sentence, and instead sentence Guerra to a prison term. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexually-related crimes.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called Guerra’s actions “predatory” and “grooming,” and asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence.
Defense attorney Christopher Wickman asked the court to grant the HYTA sentence, and blamed Guerra’s actions on a difficult childhood that included physical and sexual abuse.
“Ms. Guerra basically grew up in the streets,” Wickman said. “She did not learn morality in the streets, she learned to survive… On the street, you’re taught that if you’re pushed or feel slighted, you push back harder.”
In a short statement, Guerra called her actions “stupid” and apologized to the victim and her family.
The charges stem from a May 29, 2018, incident in which a 13-year-old minor female sent sexually suggestive Snapchat photos to Guerra’s then-boyfriend. Guerra was 17 at the time and her boyfriend was 15.
Guerra was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12, 2020, and a warrant was issued for her arrest after an investigation by Owosso police.
She was arrested and arraigned the following day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate she posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond Aug. 17, 2020, and was free until she pleaded guilty at a hearing Feb. 18, and her bond was revoked.
