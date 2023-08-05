SHIAWASSEE TWP. — When Emma Challender first came to the Shiawassee County Fair over a decade ago, she was plenty taken with the event’s royalty.
It’s no surprise then, that when, 11 fairs later, the now 18-year-old was chosen as the 2023 Shiawassee County Fair Queen from a pool of seven candidates on Saturday, Challender found herself nearly overcome with emotion.
“It was honestly like… my heart was pounding. It was awesome, and I’m really excited to serve this next year,” Challender said after her crowning. “It honestly means a lot to me because I’m excited to be telling little girls — and, honestly, little kids in general — that as long as you have a passion for (agriculture) and you’re able to come up and tell your story a little bit, you can do so many more things.”
Challender is the daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender and a 2023 graduate of Corunna High School. She will be attending Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a degree in agriculture, food and natural resources education. She enjoys showing her swine throughout Michigan, teaching others how to show swine and playing tennis.
Emma Challender currently serves as the Michigan FFA Region IV State Vice President and is a Shiawassee County Junior Fair Board member. She was sponsored in the pageant by Grombir Transport.
The outcome of Saturday’s pageant brought Challender more than personal triumph; it also gave her the chance to serve with a close friend.
Mikayla Wachowicz was named the fair queen’s attendant. She indicated the duo were best friends this past school year as seniors at Corunna. Wachowicz is the daughter of Mike Wachowicz of Bancroft and will continue her education at MSU, studying livestock management this fall. She was sponsored in the pageant by Ordway’s Body Shop.
Mikayla Wachowicz, an active member in 4-H who has shown beef, swine and horses at the fair, called being part of the fair court a “dream come true.”
“This has been something I’ve been dreaming since freshman year. It means everything because all this hard work throughout the summer is just now finally feeling accomplished. I’m super excited to be someone to look up to for little girls around the fair grounds,” she said.
Vicki Oliver, chairwoman of the fair’s queen committee, said the queen and attendants are the “goodwill ambassadors” of the county fair, meaning their responsibilities post-fair include representing and promoting the fair at various community events until the 2024 Shiawassee County Fair.
Before a panel of three judges ultimately named Challender the fair queen and Wachowicz the attendant, the candidates had to introduce themselves, succintly answer a prompted question (“How would you entice someone from our community that has never been to the fair to attend the fair for the first time?”) and answer a random question.
Challender touted the depth and breadth of her immersion in fair life throughout the years in her introduction.
“Whether it’s on the fair board as a junior advisor, in the exhibit barn with my woodworking projects, in the dog barn with my beautiful Sheltie Daisy May, … or in the livestock barn with my sheeps and swine, I have loved every minute of the past 11 years that I’ve been showing right here at the Shiawassee County Fair. Today, I’m being sponsored by Grombir Transport and I’m excited to have the opportunity for the 2023 Shiawassee County Fair Queen,” she said.
Challender cited creating a welcoming environment and advertising the fair’s offerings as the keys to attracting crowds.
“If I was to entice showman or guests to come to our fair for the very first time, I’d explain to them what we have to offer. According to the readers of The Argus-Press, the Shiawassee County Fair was voted the best county attraction. Whether it’s our amazing grandstand events, our delicious food vendors, our quality livestock shows, we have a little bit of everything for everyone.
“If the carnival, the livestock shows, the food vendors and the still exhibits don’t entice someone to come visit, come for the family, the fun and the friends you’ll experience right here in the Shiawassee County Fair. My name is Emma Challender, and as your fair queen, I’d create an open and welcoming environment for all residents of Shiawassee County, first-timers and old-timers,” she said.
Wachowicz said the fair’s welcoming atmosphere, opportunity and variety were the three reasons she’d tell the community to attend the fair.
“I use these three points because out of the nine years I’ve attended this fair, it’s always given a family-friendly atmosphere. It doesn’t matter where you are on the fairgrounds — up the hill to go see the animals, down the hill to have some fair food or over at the grandstand entrance — you are always greeted with a friendly smile that makes you feel safe and welcome,” she said.
The other finalists in the pageant were Madison Bradley, Claire Chrisinske, Allison Dix, Megan Litomisky and Allison Zdunic.
