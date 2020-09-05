DURAND — The Durand City Council Monday adopted a new ordinance permitting the use of Off-Road-Vehicles (ORVs) on city streets.
The unanimous passage of the ORV ordinance comes just weeks after the council voted 6-1 to authorize the use of golf carts on city streets. The updated golf cart regulations took effect Aug. 3, and the new ORV ordinance will take effect Sept. 15, city officials said in a Friday press release.
The new regulations apply to all streets within the city of Durand’s jurisdiction. ORVs were already permitted on Shiawassee County roads but remain prohibiited on state and federal roads such as M-71, officials said.
Individuals must be a licensed driver age 16 or older to operate a golf cart or ORV within the city, according to the release.
“The decision to allow on-street golf carts and ORVs comes in response to a growing number of requests from local residents,” Durand Mayor Deb Doyle said in the release. “We are excited to try something new, and encourage residents to stay safe.”
The operation of both golf carts and ORVs comes with a number of regulations, including the presence of lights and mirrors, according to the release.
Drivers must adhere to all existing traffic laws, and golf carts are prohibited from traveling in excess of 15 mph, according to the release. ORVs must not exceed 25 mph on any street.
ORVs must be registered with the Secretary of State for on-road use, officials said, while golf cart riders must provide basic ownership information to the city in order to operate a cart locally. Residents can register their golf cart online at durandmi.com or by calling Durand City Hall, (989) 288-3113.
For more information about operator rules and regulations, visit durandmi.com.
