DURAND — Investigation into the cause of a weekend fire that destroyed a 130-year-old wooden railroad bridge is continuing.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Herrick said the detective bureau has been working with Canadian National Railway police to follow leads that have come in. However, Herrick said there have been “no real leads” as yet in the blaze that consumed the Newberry Road bridge early Saturday morning.
The fire at the trestle bridge — a one-lane span open to vehicle traffic — was called into the Vernon Township Fire Department around 5:20 a.m. Saturday by someone who was leaving for work, according to a post on the Durand Now Facebook page.
Herrick said investigators are going about their work from the viewpoint of the most serious of possible outcomes; in other words, that it’s “arson until it’s not. Everything starts out the most serious until … it isn’t.”
It was not immediately clear whether Amtrak passenger train service is still disrupted. The westbound Blue Water service to Chicago leaves Durand at 8:08 a.m. daily en route to Chicago, and eastbound service to Port Huron arrives in Durand at 9:35 p.m. daily.
Anyone with any information about the fire is encouraged to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 989-720-TIPS.
