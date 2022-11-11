Veterans Day

Elementary schoolers in Ovid and Elsie welcomed military veterans Friday to a special program at E.E. Knight Elementary. More than 50 veterans were in attendance, including members of the American Legion posts in Ovid and Elsie.

