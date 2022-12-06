OWOSSO — There were no public hearings and only one item of business on the agenda for Monday’s regularly scheduled Owosso City Council meeting, but it was a standing-room only crowd at City Hall.
Monday’s meeting was by no means short on citizen comments as freshman councilmember Emily Olson’s continual lack of standing during both the opening prayer, given by the Rev. Deb Grazier of First Congregational Church in Owosso, and Pledge of Allegiance drew a number of opinions from those in attendance, including two speakers going as far as expressing the desire to seek a recall against her and another that suggested she move to Minneapolis, Chicago or New York and be “much happier.”
Olson ignited a firestorm at Nov. 21’s council organizational and regularly scheduled meetings when she refused to stand for the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, and she attempted to pass a motion striking the opening prayer from future meetings. The firestorm turned what looked to be a dull council meeting into must-see theater Monday.
Perhaps predicting the buffet of opinions that would be expressed during the citizen comments and questions section of the meeting, Owosso Mayor Robert Teich, Jr. warned speakers and the audience about the need for civility immediately before the section.
“We have a lot of people here and subjects probably going to be talked about tonight. The main thing is we want to listen to all comments and have respect for everyone and just be civil. So the councilmembers, city staff and members of the public will communicate respectively to each other. All others will listen to each other respectfully and not interrupt others. When it comes to this meeting, you come up to the podium, we listen and respect what the person is saying, we do not interrupt, we do not do outburst and we’re here as a community that cares for each other and we want it to be a civil meeting,” he said.
The first citizen comments and question section remained mostly civil, but that didn’t mean Olson was free of heat from the audience. Several veterans were among the group that participated in the section and many said her actions disrespected the flag. Gary Duehring, who chairs Shiawassee County Veterans’ Affairs and Services, was the night’s first speaker.
“The Pledge is not only to that flag but to the republic it represents. It’s not to any deity, but to the principles that men in this community have fought for. I respect evetrbody’s individual right to freedom of expression; I fought for those rights. That flag represents far greater than just those principles —it represents struggles, sufferings while serving, sufferings of family while veterans are absent and Gold Star families in this community that payed the ultimate sacrifice. To disrespect that flag is to disrespect each and every one of those individuals.
“All I ask: You don’t have to utter words, I’d never bully anyone into something I protect their right not to do, but I ask it be respected and individuals should not sit and go through notes. As a veteran who has served this country, I do believe we deserve better than that. To disrespect the flag and these proceedings for an individual agenda is disrespecting each and every one of you. If I were to come in this hall and protest in a disruptive matter, I’d be asked to be removed. No one in this room stands above this reproach and I’d like consideration for the patriotism in this community that the flag represents,” Duehring said.
Mark Drayton, who also serves on the county VA board, was the first to mention the word “recall.” Drayton said he served for 13 years combined between the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.
“We’re all of all different religions, but when it was time, I stood out of respect not for that religion, but for the person on right and left of me. I lost six brothers in war. That’s what the flag represents. That person (Councilmember Olson) has not only disrespected every veteran in this room, community, and nation – they show what kind of character they truly have and I call for a recall,” he said.
Another veteran said Olson’s position was a “very detestable one to have” and said “the reason she’s (Olson) sitting there is because the flag allows her to have this position.”
Drayton was the first, but not last, speaker to vocalize the thought of attempting to recall Olson. A further veteran said in the second citizen comments and questions section he didn’t mind her sitting for the opening prayer, but her sitting for the Pledge of Allegiance crossed a line.
“I’m a veteran, I’ve lost a few friends and relatives to war and to the subject of war, and for someone to sit and disrespect the flag is an insult to me personally and to brothers and sisters who have served. I feel so disrespected and so upset, when men and women sit there with arms crossed, not even getting up. To sit here and mock (the flag), whatever your political stance or motivation is, there’s no place for that in here. You swore to uphold the Constitution of the U.S and this state, and you’re supposed to be an upstanding citizen and be respectful of other people and to the flag. When you sit there and disrespect the flag to make a statement, that’s unheard of. Recall should be warranted because you took an oath to upstand the flag, and you mock it and throw it in our faces,” the veteran said.
Olson addressed the audience after the second citizen comments and questions sections. She said she comes from a family of veterans, including her husband’s uncle, who she described as a “hard-core Marine” and said she’s had conversations with them and by no means intends to disrespect veterans or the country.
“I do understand that it is a complicated stance that I take. I can appreciate that everyone in this room feels like they want to be heard, and I also think there’s a real sense of what we know around us and what we think everything is, and that’s just not the case. Some people think that we’re the small slice, and I’ve seen a bigger slice. People that come to me or talk to me or have made their opinions known to me, they think differently than some of you. I don’t believe that silence benefits anything but the status quo, even if it means standing up or sitting down, it’s what I feel like I can do.
Olson said the language “Under God” is specifically why she abstains from the Pledge of Allegiance. The original Pledge of Allegiance, orginating in 1892, contained no reference to any religion, and the phrase in question wasn’t added until 1954 when President Dwight Eisenhower signed off on it.
There is much historical speculation that the phrase, which was added during the second Red Scare, was added as an insult to the communist Soviet Union, who many politicians saw as “Godless.”
“‘Under God’ is not representative of our entire community, and when the language was added to the pledge, that’s it. It just became too exclusive. It stopped representing everybody and it started representing one group of people — a national identity of Christianity. For me, it stopped being something I could participate in. I’m not suggesting anybody else sit out the pledge by any means. Do what’s in your heart, what’s in your mind — it’s my right, thank you. You did fight for it everybody over there (looking at the veterans), and I do deeply appreciate that I have that right because of you. This is how I feel like I can move the conversation forward, by abstaining, and this is all I’m trying to do and will continue to do,” Olson said.
The public speakers weren’t limited to veterans. Isaiah Nash, a senior at Immanuel Baptist School in Corunna, was visibly emotional addressing council on the matter.
“We start with the pledge every morning and are thankful for what God has given us and love and respect our veterans. We’re here tonight with several heroes, some of whom (made a) sacrifice and lost friends and loved ones. I’ve been taught to stand and pay respect for my country and these men who fought there today. I’ve been taught from a young age to respect them and be thankful for their service and that I get to grow up in America. I was taught when I was younger, if people have done something to get you there, if you don’t agree with them on something, swallow your pride and respect the people who got you there. If nothing else, it’s not just for this under God, but for all these heroes here who sacrificed for so much. For nothing else, respect these men because they gave a lot,” he said.
Several speakers, along with Council member Janae Fear, defended Olson.
“I want to thank the people that ran for office. It takes a lot to put yourself on the ballot. It’s just a lot to run for office to sit up here every two weeks. We’re doing it because we love this community and are serving this community. We get paid $10 per meeting. Our packet this week was 142 pages that we had to read and understand and know, do due diligence on it. It’s a lot of work and difficult at times, so I thank you for running. I very much respect you for running and sitting up here with us and standing up for what you believe in, and I’m appreciative that you are here,” Fear said. “Emily (Olson) has the freedom to do what she’s doing. We have different types of families here; we’re not all a father, mother and kids. We have people of faith, people of different faiths and people of no faith, and they are all community members and need to be respected. That’s not been happening up here with comments made by councilmembers, comments made online; it’s very disapppointing and I hope we can end all of this tonight and go forward.”
Stephen Schlaack, who serves on the City of Owosso’s Planning Commission, said he’s “thrilled” to have Olson involved in Owosso’s government.
“I’m beyond thrilled and excited for the new councilmembers. (Councilmember) Olson, I know some people who might not have been very welcoming of you, but I am beyond thrilled. If we as people of Owosso share what we have and not what divides us, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “I’m beyond thrilled people are passionate and care about the city, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I ask that we work for the city and at this time, we many different people of many different backgrounds and faiths that make up this city.”
Owosso resident Patrice Martin said that people should focus on the business of the city and not personal differences. She referenced Article VI of the Constitution, which states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
“The business of council is business of city. We can have differences, and should expect differences. I think we should all put ourselves in the balcony and look at possibilities that exist when you embrace people who don’t agree with us. We should set aside differences that really don’t matter to city, embrace the fact that we aren’t all the same and move forward.”
