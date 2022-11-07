MORRICE — At just 5-feet-3 inches tall, Morrice senior Abby Hildebrant is not particularly predisposed to stand out in a crowd, but if she follows through on her proposed career track she’ll probably be pretty easy to spot going forward.
Currently the only girl in her class in the Shiawassee RESD electrical program, Hildebrant was was recently accepted at Ferris State University where she will be studying “heavy equipment service engineering technology.”
Hildebrant has long been a gearhead, recalling a childhood fascination with watching her dad work on his truck.
“Eventually he started to teach me the tools and teaching me how to do stuff,” she said.
That early exposure to big, roaring engines spawned a desire to be a diesel mechanic. Unfortunately an RESD diesel class Hildebrant was interested in was canceled due to lack of students.
“Electrical was something my dad thought would be a good idea for me to know because he’s taken a few industrial electrical classes, and said that pretty much the whole world was going electric,” Hildebrant said. “That way, if diesel mechanics became less in demand I have something to fall back on as a career.”
Being a young woman in a field predominately manned by, well, men, has its perils, Hildebrant said.
She has received comments from others about her being “too small” and “too short.” About not having “enough muscle.” That “women can’t do that type of stuff.”
But she’s not the sort to let others’ opinions weigh her down.
“You just take everything they say … and just brush it off because in the end it’s not really going to matter,” Hildebrant said. “What matters is your future, your goals. … What other people say about you doesn’t matter.”
Eventually she hopes to work for AIS Construction Equipment, a Michigan-owned and operated company.
During the time Hildebrant has left in high school, she is focusing on getting good grades, applying for scholarships, working part-time at China Garden in Perry, and participating in softball, the National Honor Society and robotics. She also has a nine-year history of cheerleading and she just ended her final volleyball season, which saw the Orioles roll undefeated through the Genesee Area Blue Conference, with an 8-0 record.
Hildebrant said she would love to keep playing volleyball in college, whether that be walking onto the varsity team at Ferris State University or as part of a student club.
