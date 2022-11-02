EAST LANSING - Nearing midnight on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of female legislators were winding down after a nightmare day at the U.S. Capitol, but one that ended with the successful certifying of the results of the 2020 election.
As U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin recounted to a packed gymnasium at East Lansing High School Tuesday night, few if any of the women in the Lindy Boggs Room had eaten since that morning, and there was nowhere to get anything. Someone went and bought out and distributed the contents of a vending machine.
Slotkin and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney had been casual friends before that day, during which Slotkin witnessed the then-powerful Republican make many important statements. So the Lansing Democrat did the only thing she could.
“I gave her my most prized possession - my sleeve of microwave popcorn,” Slotkin said to cheers and laughter.
Their friendship didn’t begin with that bag of popcorn, Cheney said later, “but it sealed it.”
Cheney, once the third-highest ranking Republican and a member of a powerful family that includes former vice president Dick Cheney, appeared with Slotkin in “An Evening of Patriotism and Bipartisanship. It’s the first time Cheney has ever campaigned for a Democrat.
“It’s a tremendous honor for me to be here and support my friend,” Cheney said.
Cheney’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and her work on the Jan. 6 committee has earned her the enmity of many Republicans, including those in her home state who chose a rival Republican in the August primary.
Her principled stand won’t be forgotten, Slotkin said.
“The bravery and fortitude of Liz Cheney and those who display it will have their place in American history,” Slotkin said to a standing ovation.
“There are a lot of issues we don’t agree on, but what we do agree on is preserving democracy,” Slotkin continued. “It’s something we desperately, desperately love.”
Security was tight at the event, one of Slotkin’s final campaign events prior to next week’s general election in which voters will choose between her and Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, to represent the newly-created 7th Congressional District.
Shawn Turner, a Michgan State University professor and a CNN security analyst, introduced Slotkin. Turner told the audience that unity is key to preserving democracy.
“We’ve forgotten that when we disagree with each other, we don’t turn away from each other,” he said.
The economy and democracy go hand in hand.
“I believe protecting democracy is the most important kitchen table issue,” Slotkin said. “It’s the foundation of the home in which the kitchen table sits.”
