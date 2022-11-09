SHIAWASSEE AREA — The two Michigan state senate seats that encompass parts of Shiawassee County were not called by the Associated Press as of press time this morning, but they seem to be trending in opposite directions.
In Senate District 22, which includes a portion of southeast Shiawassee County, Republican Lana Theis has a large lead over Democrat Jordan Genso, with 80,016 votes to Genso’s 46,029. AP last updated this race at 7:05 a.m.
Theis was born in Sturgis and currently lives in Brighton. She was elected Brighton Township Treasurer in 2008 and served in the position for eight years. She served in the state house for two terms, per previous reporting.
In Senate District 28, which encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties and part of northeastern Ingham County, Democrat Sam Singh of East Lansing leads Daylen Howard, R-Owosso, with 54,410 votes to Howard’s 43,512. AP last updated this race at 7:05 a.m.
Singh, now 51, was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24. He was re-elected twice before winning a term as mayor in 2005, becoming the city’s youngest-ever mayor and first mayor of color.
He spent time as an economic consultant before being elected to the Michigan state house, representing District 69. In office from 2013-2019, he spent his final two years in the chamber as the House Minority Leader, per previous reporting.
