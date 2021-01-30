OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members Monday are expected to consider moving forward this year with a number of street improvement projects, including a stretch of Gould Street.
During their upcoming virtual meeting, council members will consider scheduling a final public hearing on the special assessment roll for major improvements to Gould Street for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The project is estimated to cost $1.179 million.
Another item is whether to approve a cost-sharing agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the Gould improvements. If approved, MDOT would pay $375,000 toward the project through the federal Small Urban Program.
In addition, council members are set to vote on resurfacing a number of roadways as part of the city’s 2021 street program.
The Gould Street project includes street reconstruction, from Oliver Street north to Moore Street, along with some curb and gutter repairs, sidewalk improvements, select sidewalk repairs and storm sewers.
Construction bids have been received for the project, enabling the city to set special assessment amounts for property owners. At the final public hearing, affected residents will have the opportunity to argue whether the amount of their assessment is fair relative to the benefit received.
Out of the total amount eligible for special assessment, $573,000, the city would be responsible for 60 percent, or $344,000; while residents and commercial property owners would cover the remaining 40 percent.
Residents would pay a total of $190,000 in special assessments, with each assessment ranging from roughly $2,500 to $6,500, while commercial owners would pay a total of $221,000.
Property owners can pay an assessment in one lump sum or in installments over a 10-, 15- or 20-year period.
City staff has recommended the following street sections for resurfacing in 2021. Each project will be paid for, in part, with special assessment funds.
The projects are:
n Garfield Avenue, from south end to Corunna Avenue
n Lincoln Avenue, from Farr Avenue to Monroe Street
n McMillan Avenue, from south end to Industrial Drive
n Park Street, from Harper Street to Ridge Street
n Pearce Street, from South Street to Francis Street
n South Street, from McMillan Avenue to Aiken Road
“Each year the city considers a street program to improve selected streets,” Public Service Director Glenn Chinavare said in a member to council. “Streets are selected for inclusion in the program either by citizen-initiated petition or by selection by the city.”
Monday’s virtual council meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Details on how to attend can be found in the Feb. 1 meeting packet posted on the city’s website, ci.owosso.us.
