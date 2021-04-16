CORUNNA — A 17-year-old Perry man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony fleeing and eluding a police officer for leading police on a chase in October 2020.
Kyle Lenon admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he had been speeding south of Owosso in October 2020 when former Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Lawson passed him in the other direction. Lawson activated his cruiser lights and turned around to pursue Lenon.
“I continued to drive faster,” Lenon said. “Then I was driving carelessly.”
Lenon’s vehicle suffered a blown tire, and the chase ended after about 2 miles. He estimated his vehicle was traveling at approximately 80 mph.
“You know, somebody could have been hurt,” Stewart told Lenon, “maybe you or somebody else. How bad would that have been?”
Lenon was charged by prosecutors in December 2020 with felony fleeing/eluding a police officer (fourth degree), resisting/obstructing a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving.
He was arraigned in 66th District Court Dec. 29, 2020, before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Court records do not indicate how much bond was set at, but Lenon was free as of Thursday’s hearing.
As part of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors, the felony resisting/obstructing charge was dismissed.
Lenon also told Stewart he is attending Perry High School, and is failing two classes. As part of Lenon’s bond conditions, he must be passing all his classes by the time he is sentenced at 8:30 a.m. May 27. He must submit a DNA sample to the Sheriff’s Office, and will lose his driver’s license for one year.
The felony fleeing/eluding conviction sentencing guidelines are estimated at zero to six months. The misdemeanor reckless driving carries a possible 93-day sentence and/or a $500 fine. Stewart left open the possibility of a delayed sentence, but made no guarantee.
Additionally, Lenon is currently on probation in Livingston County for joyriding, which stems from an incident in which he took his parents’ car without permission. He also has several minor traffic-related misdemeanors and a civil infraction.
