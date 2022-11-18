VENICE TWP. — The frustrating traffic detour at M-21 and Durand Road is almost over.
Michigan Department of Transportation comunications representative Jocelyn Garza said Tuesday that the majority of the work on the intersection should be completed by Nov. 30. If all goes well, that’s when the detour will be removed.
That’s about two months behind schedule, but Garza said M-DOT isn’t immune from supply chain issues.
In M-DOT’s case, a box culvert — a four-sided concrete strcutre commonly used in road construction projects — simply couldn’t be obtained because of a nationwide shortage of cement.
“The (road closure) went on much longer than we expected,” Garza said.
Once the road work is completge and the detour is removed, Garza said it ahould be another two weeks for the finishing touches — pavement marking and signage.
