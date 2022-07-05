ELSIE — Children usually follow in their parent’s footsteps, but for firefighter/EMT Stacie Bush, it’s the other way around.
Bush, 23, is a volunteer firefighter with the Elsie Area Fire Department who recently received her National Emergency Medical Technician license. Her goal is to one day become a career firefighter.
“I’ve been taking care of people since I was little and I just fell in love with it,” she said. She first became interested in fire school during her junior year of high school after seeing a RESA presentation.
Her interest stuck after graduating high school in 2018 as she has now been with the EAFD for five years.
“My father is a firefighter here too and he actually joined after me,” Bush said. “We also went to fire school together.”
She convinced her dad, Tim Bush, to join the EAFD before they both helped to convince her mom, Julie Bush, to become part of the volunteer auxiliary team. The auxiliary team provides various forms of assistance to the EAFD and its members.
Bush said she is working on getting into an ambulance agency to work as an EMT, but she will continue working as a volunteer firefighter for the EAFD when available.
“Once I get on an agency, I’m probably going to work for Montcalm County because I won’t see anyone that I know,” Bush said.
It is not uncommon for emergency personnel to work outside of the communities where they live or grew up to avoid the likelihood of knowing the victims/patients.
“It really hits different when you actually see someone that you know,” Bush said.
While she has not yet seen anyone she knows during an emergency call, she recounted how painful it was when her fellow firefighter, Zach Miller was killed after being struck by a vehicle in January.
“We went to fire school together,” Bush said. “He was like my brother.”
Besides looking into ambulance agencies, she is looking ahead toward her next target: Paramedic school.
Bush said departments look for cross-trained firefighters to fulfill career positions, hence her desire to become a paramedic.
“We only have four medications we are allowed to give (as an EMT), which is Narcan, Epinephrine, nitroglycerin and oral glucose,” Bush said. Paramedics can provide a wider range of care, including putting in IVs and administering many more medications than an EMT.
It will take at least a year for Bush to become a paramedic, but it is the next step to joining the fire department of her dreams.
“I really have my heart set on Traverse City,” Bush said. “I went there one summer and we got to see their fire department and I just fell in love with it.”
She said she loves being up north and being around the water, which also provides additional training opportunities like water rescue.
However, she is in no rush to leave the EAFD and had high praise for her mentor and Assistant Chief, Shane Grinnell.
“I’ve learned everything I can from this department,” she said.
