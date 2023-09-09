SEPT. 12
Memorial Healthcare Friends of Hospice Mum Sale
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Healthcare Medical Arts Building, 721 N. Shiawassee St., Owosso
INFO: The Memorial Healthcare Friends of Hospice is hosting its annual mum sale. Prices are $10 each for a 9-inch potted mum. Mums are available in assorted colors. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Friends of Hospice Fund. This event is open to the public. Purchases can be made by cash, check, credit card or payroll deduction for qualified Memorial Healthcare employees.
Shiawassee Suicide Awareness/Prevention Walk
WHEN: 4 p.m. (resources/registration), 6 p.m. (walk begins)
WHERE: Gather at Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St., Owosso
INFO: September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to join, remember, reflect, and support those who have been affected by suicide. Shiawassee Health and Wellness and Shiawassee Prevention Network will co-host the 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk on Tuesday, Sept. 12. There will be pre-walk activities and resources available including a free backpack, swag, prizes, snacks and more. Shiawassee Health and Wellness will be on site during the walk to share information and mental health resources.
The event is free. Registration and local agency resource tables open at 4 p.m. A brief presentation will be at 6 p.m. followed by the walk. More details can be found at shiawasseeprevention.org.
Two trails will be marked: A longer walk which is about a 5k and the Miner Riverwalk loop that is about 1.5 miles. Both trails start and finish at Fitness Coliseum. A map will be available for both trails.
Cone with Cops and Firefighters
WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Prescott’s Cone Zone, 300 N. Water St., Owosso
INFO: Owosso Public Safety officers will be making an appearance at Prescott’s Cone Zone Tuesday for a community building activity. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Children under 18 who attend will receive a free kid-sized chocolate, vanilla or twist cone.
Back to School Prayer in the Park
WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Bentley Park, Owosso
INFO: Several local churches are collectively hosting a “Prayer in the Park” community event focused on praying for children, families and schools. The non-denominational event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:00-7:30 pm at Bentley Park, Owosso. Sheriff Doug Chapman will also be sharing about how the local community can protect children from sex trafficking right here in Shiawassee County. He will briefly share awareness on the issue, what the community can do, and law enforcement efforts. The event is open to the public and participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. An ice cream social will follow at the end of the prayer event. All area churches are welcome to participate. For more information, contact any of the lead churches helping to organize the event: Bancroft First Congregational Church; Calvary Baptist Church; Church of Jubilee; Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church; Connection Church; Convergent Church; First Church of Christ; Immanuel Baptist; Life In Christ; New Creation Church; Oakley Community Church; Owosso First Church of the Nazarene; Owosso Free Methodist Church.
SEPT. 13
Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group Monthly Meeting
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: Shiawassee Council on Aging Center, 300 N. Washington St., Owosso
INFO: The Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group is hosting its next monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Shiawassee Council on Aging in Owosso. The Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. This month’s special guest speaker will be Alyce Downer, who is a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing ‘Quilts of Valor.’” Two former service members received quilts in August, and two more will on Wednesday. For more information, call Karen Prussner at (989) 723-6901.
Shiawassee Democratic Party Monthly Meeting
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Corunna Community Center, 421 Emma Drive, Corunna
INFO: The Shiawassee County Democratic Party is hosting its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the lower level of the Corunna Community Center. The agenda includes planning for a fall roadside cleanup and the upcoming “Pottery and Politics” fundraiser on Sept. 30.
SEPT. 14
Friends of the Shiawassee River “Wine with Friends” Fundraiser
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Fortidue Farms and Events, 4377 S. M-52, Owosso
INFO: Friends of the Shiwassee River is hosting a wine-tasting fundraiser at Fortitude Farms and Events. Member tickets are $35, while nonmember tickets are $40. Each ticket includes three 4-5 ounce pours, hors d’oeuvre and the opportunity to bid on a wide array of items in silent and live auctions. Items that will be up for bid include varioius art pieces and “experience packages” from different businesses, including Crooked Tree Nursery.
SEPT. 15
Mini Golf Madness
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. (afterparty at 8:30 p.m.)
WHERE: Downtown Owosso
INFO: Downtown Owosso, in partnership with Home Field Michigan Real Estate Consultants, is hosting a unique evening of mini-golf. Putting greens will be situated at a number of Downtown businesses. Event participants will be provided with a map detailing where each green is. Golfers will be given three chances for a hole-in-one at each location. Participants who succeed in racking up nine successful holes-in-one will compete in a put off at the event’s afterpatry, slated for 8:30 p.m. at The Sideline Sports Bart (219 S. Washington St.). The winner will be given a prize package put together by participating local businesses. There will also be a Mini Golf Madness costume contest, with the winnner receiving a different prize package. The event is free, but participation is limited. Those wishing to play are advised to reserve their spots in advance. Check-in for the event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Home Field Michigan Real Estate Consultants office at 205 W. Main St.
SEPT. 16
Burns Grange 150th Anniversary Celebration
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Grange Hall, 6630 Cole Road, Bancroft
INFO: The Burns Grange is celebrating its 150th anniversary. There will be an open house at the Grange Hall beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a celebratory program at 2 p.m.
SEPT. 17
“Keep it Running” 5k run/walk
WHEN: 2 p.m. (packet pickup at 12:30 p.m.)
WHERE: DeVries Nature Conservancy, 2635 N. M-52, Owosso
INFO: This scenic run will travel through fields, cropland, meadow and river trails of the conservancy. These well-groomed trails are friendly for runners, walkers, and jogging strollers.
Pets on leashes are welcome too. The race is professionally timed by the Michigan Running Foundation, with awards given to a variety of age groups, and medals for all.
Registration costs $35 from now until Sept. 16, increasing to $40 on race day. Proceeds will go to benefit the American Red Cross. For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Owosso/KeepItRunning5KRunWalk
SEPT. 21
Third Thursdays Monthly Meeting
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Sideline Sports Bar, 219 S. Washington St., Owosso
INFO: Third Thursdays, a social group for surviving spouses, is holding its monthly meeting on Sept. 21 at 5:30 pm at The Sideline Sports Bar and Grill. Menu orders will be taken at 6:00 p.m. The group is open all men and women who have lost a spouse. Newcomers are welcome!
For more information on the group contact Robin Durepo at (989) 277-3946 or rrdurepo@yahoo.com or Trish Phillips at (989) 666-1310 or trish@bruckmansmoving.net.
SEPT. 22-23
St. Cyril’s Altar Society Rummage Sale
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 & 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23
WHERE: St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, 517 E. Main St., Bannister
INFO: St. Cyril’s Altar Society is hosting a rummage sale fundraiser. All items are clean and reasonably priced. For more information call Rosemary at (989) 862-5021.
SEPT. 23
“Equinox Murder Mystery” Shiawassee Arts Center Fundraising Gala
WHEN: 5 to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Patrick Lombardi Home, 400 W. High St., Ovid
INFO: The Shiawassee Arts Center’s fall fundraiser presents attendees with the opportunity to enjoy a fine dinner, bend their intellect to solving a dastardly crime and support fine artists and their works, all in the same night. The event will take place at 1890 Victorian home in Ovid.
The evening includes a buffet dinner and wine on the grounds, a tour of the historic home, a silent auction in the carriage house and an interactive 1920s murder mystery for guests to solve. Dressing for the occasion is encouraged. Adults only recommended. Complimentary valet parking. Tickets may be order online sac@shiawasseearts.org or call (989) 723-8354 for reservations. RSVP by Sept. 16.
OCT. 7
Elsie Fall Festival
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Elsie
INFO: The public is invited to visit Elsie Saturday for the the Free Fall Festival to support the Elsie Area Food Bank. The food bank supports families in Elsie, Ovid, Ashley, Bannister, Chapin, Henderson, Carland and Shepardsville. The festival will include vendors lining the streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., selling crafty projects, sweet treats and more. There will also be a large silent auction. Items that will be up for bid include Detroit Zoo tickets, Sloan Museum tickets, Knob Hill ski tickets, oil changes, car detailing packages, and even four tickets on the sold out Polar Express.
OCT. 15
Michigan State Polka Music Hall of Fame Induction
WHEN: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Z Hall, 1775 Owosso Ave., Owosso
INFO: The Michigan State Polka Music Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks on Oct. 15 at The Z Hall in Owosso. Doug Faillace of Farmington Hills, Kevin Jakubowicz of Dearborn, Larry Olsen of Muskegon Heights and Richard Stasa of Henderson are the honorees. The ceremony itself will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Prior to this, there will be a luncheon, which begins at 12:30 p.m. After the ceremony, there will be 30 minutes allotted for photos, followed by live music — provided by The Kielbasa Kings and Pan Franek, along with Zosia and the Polka Towners — from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission for the full event is $27 and $10 for children 6-12. Dance only tickets are $12. All tickets must be purchased in advance, with a deadline of Sept. 29. To purchase tickets call (989) 763-5769.
NOV. 5
8th Annual Veterans Hunt
WHERE: Crooked Foot Hunt Club, 7303 S. Delaney Road, Owosso
INFO: Crooked Foot Hunt Club is hosting its 8th annual pheasant hunt to celebrate veterans — “Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the celebration of our nation’s veterans in the Mid-Michigan area! This pheasant hunt will be dedicated to saluting and honoring veterans, active and reserve military personnel.” Online registration will open the first week of October. Visit crookedfoothuntclub.com for more information and registration. Only 100 spots are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.