CORUNNA — Thursday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting was the final one before the Aug. 2 primary elections, and the meeting’s highlight didn’t occur until after adjournment.
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, approached Kenneth McDonough, a candidate for commissioner in Shiawassee County’s fourth district at the meeting’s conclusion and told him he was “hanging out with the wrong crowd.”
McDonough spoke during the first public speaking section. Though he did not mention Garber by name, he said he was upset with a previous comment he claimed “the commissioner there in (district) six” made about him getting a job. McDonough, who is currently the mayor of Durand, did not stop there.
“I’m running for election, and I know what’s going on; I know the backdoors,” McDonough said. “I’m here to clean up the county and this board, and a lot of you probably won’t be here when this election is done. If I’m elected, we’re going to have ethics rules that everyone follows and gets taught.”
Garber has previously made comments during board meetings that have ruffled feathers. The Argus-Press reported that at the board’s Feb. 17 meeting, she apparently questioned the mental health of Perry resident Matthew Shepard, who voiced concerns that the board had voted in secret to appoint Commissioner Brad Howard to replace outgoing Commissioner Jeremy Root.
Garber said she felt “threatened” by Shepard’s comments and that county officials shouldn’t have to endure those challenges, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
Jeff Reed, a Republican candidate for commissioner in the county’s fifth district, also spoke at the meeting. Among other issues, he addressed the Feb. 17 incident between Garber and Shepard, dubbing it a “vicious, defamatory attack.”
“My question is why (whoever is running the meetings) doesn’t rap the gavel on these out-of-place comments and as you did Shepard with those comments that you didn’t like. All seven of you people on this board do not represent your constituents, you’re in this thing for the $10,000 a year, the health care benefits, the meeting stipends and mileage. You guys are out of touch with reality and we’re going to change that.”
The Aug. 2 elections will see five out of the seven sitting commissioners square off against primary challengers, with the exceptions of districts two and four. In district two, Board Chairman Greg Brodeur is running unopposed. Commissioner Brandon Marks will not seek re-election in the fourth district.
