LANSING — The Michigan State Police Friday announced the creation of a new online site to allow people to examine traffic stop data by race.
Director Col. Joe Gasper announced the creation of michigan.gov/MSPtransparency, to provides the public with access to information about the administration and operation of the MSP.
In additional to racial breakdowns of traffic stops by county, information includes department policies, strategic plan, training requirements, recruiting and staffing numbers and use of force and traffic stop data, among other topics.
Much of the information posted on the page was already publicly available, but the new page puts it all in one location, officials said in a press release.
Gasper also announced the creation of a citizen advisory council that will assist department leadership by providing outside insight into MSP practices affecting the public.
The Bridges to BLUE (Build.Listen.Unite.Engage) Citizen Advisory Council includes 10 volunteers, representing various community stakeholders.
They will be utilized for conducting research into best practices and for help in generating new ideas and solutions for improved community engagement, the MSP said.
“We know that accountability and transparency are necessary components for building community trust and support, which is the goal of this new webpage and the purpose for creating the Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council,” Gasper in the press release.
“By sharing information about the operations of the department, both online and with the Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council, it is my hope that we’ll increase police-community relations through better understanding, develop improved policies and contribute to more informed discussions about police reform.”
In posting the department’s statewide traffic stop data on the new Transparency and Accountability webpage, Gasper noted that while he believes that MSP members perform their jobs without regard for race, a continuing increase in the percentage of traffic stops involving African American drivers since 2017 merits further review to ensure that department policies and practices are not resulting in the disparate treatment of some motorists.
Research in other states has shown there are important factors that must be considered when analyzing traffic stop data, including the setting of an accurate baseline for comparison and information on the location of the stop, reason for the stop, whether a search was conducted and the outcome of the stop.
The MSP said it will employ an independent third-party research institution to perform a comprehensive and in-depth review of its traffic stop data, taking into account all of the associated datasets.
“The members of the Michigan State Police hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct and we remain committed to performing our jobs with excellence, integrity and courtesy, treating all people with dignity and respect,” Gasper added.
“If we find we can improve upon our practices to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all people, you have my commitment that we will make the necessary changes.”
Statewide data provided by the MSP shows whites accounted for 74.1 percent, 74.3 percent and 73.3 percent of traffic stops from 2017-19, about the same as the caucasion ratio of the state population, according to Census data.
Blacks accounted for percantages of 17.4/13.6, 18.9/13.6 and 20.5/14.1 over the same period.
Asian drivers were stopped 0.7 to 0.8 percent of the time while accounting for about 3.2 percent of the population. And Hispanic or Latino drivers were stopped 1.94, 2.25 and 2.22 percent of the time while totaling about 5.2 percent of the population.
Data for Shiawassee County on the website includes 2017-19.
According to the figures, the MSP conducted 4,612 stops in 2019, a drop from 5,948 in 2017 and 5,084 in 2018.
White drivers accounted for an overwhelming majority of all stops with Blacks the second largest group.
The Census shows the county’s population of 68,100 is about 94 percent white, 0.8 percent Black and 3.1 percent Hispanic.
In 2019, whites were stopped 4,096 times and Blacks 331. Other racial groups included Hispanic or Latino (63), Asian (26), Native American (2).
Drivers of unknown racial makeup accounted for 94 traffic stops by the MSP.
Statistics for the prior two years were similar, with whites accounting for 4,898 and 4,291 stops. Blacks accounted for 592 and 506 stops.
Traffic statistics for local departments and the Sheriff’s Office were not included in the county-level numbers reported by MSP.
