MORRICE — The village will reopen the Southwest Shiawassee Waste Center — commonly known as the transfer station — Tuesday, albiet with a number of virus-related stipulations.
The transfer station, 1470 W. Britton Road, serves as a dropoff recycling site for single-stream recyclables, including large trash items such as appliances and shingles.
The site was closed March 23 in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order, though the village council voted unanimously this week to reopen the station, effective Tuesday.
In accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s social distancing guidelines, the following changes will be implemented at the transfer station moving forward:
n All vehicles must stop at the fence gate before entering the transfer station yard
n Only two vehicles will be allowed in the fenced area at a time, and the second vehicle’s occupants must remain inside their vehicle until the first vehicle’s transaction is completed
n All persons must wear a face covering inside the gated area
Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the transfer station, though village officials encourage residents to use credit cards if possible due to COVID-19.
The 4 percent transaction fee on credit cards will remain in effect.
Area residents can visit the transfer station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information about the transfer station, visit the village website at morrice.mi.us.
