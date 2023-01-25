BENNINGTON TWP. — Terry Bykerk wishes he would’ve known what he does now about mental health when he first started his career in law enforcement.
Bykerk, a retired police officer of 25 years in Grand Rapids, spoke to a packed room of Shiawassee County first responders at Fortitude Farms & Events in Owosso on Tuesday. He was one of the central instructors in a mental health and wellness class specifically geared towards emergency workers through the “2 the Rescue” program — a Grand Rapids-based organization founded in 2008 by Bykerk and current GRPD officer Mike Wierenga that offers a variety of “life-saving training” courses.
Bykerk shared some of the darkest moments of his life, including pondering suicide and extensive marital troubles.
“It’s emotionally draining talking about this. I’m glad I could do it. I believe it was a calling my Savior, Jesus Christ, wanted me to do, but it’s hard to share horror stories and the worst part of your life,” he said.
Chad Nickels, a firefighter for Perry Area Fire Rescue, organized the session.
Nickels is involved in the Northwest Michigan Peer Network, a volunteer network of individuals trained in group and individual crisis intervention. He said he took a 2 the Rescue course nearly a year ago and wanted to bring what he learned to Shiawassee County.
“First responders, we don’t talk about our mental health and wellness very openly or often. … We (need) to train our people that it is a priority and part of this job and a building block of this job that we have to manage and maintain,” Nickels said.
Tuesday’s nearly four-hour session covered a gamut of first-responder-relevant topics, including riding the adrenaline roller coaster, managing critical incident stress and suicidal tendencies awareness.
The U.S. Department of Health estimates that 30% of first responders develop behavioral health condiditons. Studies have shown that 23-25% of police officers experience suicidal ideation — vs. just 4% for the U.S. population at large.
Bykerk said he first learned about the importance emotional wellness when he took a class from Kevin Gilmartin, a behavioral scientist who specializes in law enforcement and public safety issues.
“It brought to light some of the issues that most of us don’t know. We think we’re doing the right thing, but it leads to destructive habits,” Bykerk said.
Like many first responders, Bykerk experienced numerous traumatic events in the field. He had attended three funerals of co-workers who lost their lives on the job, he said.
Before Bykerk took Gilmartin’s class, he had already been through one divorce and had been served papers by his second wife, Lisa.
He said the training taught him things that can be counterintuitive to the mentality of many first responders, such as openness in his relationship about work-related stressors.
He said he previously told Lisa his shift was “fine,” and that was about all he wanted to share. Being closed off put extreme stress on the relationship.
“In the short term it may not be better to talk about things, but in the long term it can lead to isolation in relationships,” he said. Bykerk said he and his wife have now been married for 28 years and are both retired.
Wierenga, who has worked in law enforcement for 31 years, spent much of his time on Tuesday emphasizing the importance of suicidal tendencies awareness.
“The work the first responders do is amazing work, but often times we don’t realize the impact that it has on first responders, the team, the department and most certainly, the family,” Wierenga said. “We’ve got to have a better understanding that every once in a while, this stuff kicks us in the shin, no matter how many years we’ve been on the job. Historically, we’ve not done well at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.