ST. JOHNS — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday said it has arrested a juvenile suspect in a series of break-ins that occurred recently in the Lake Victoria area.
“This past week, our deputies have responded to reports of home invasions that have occurred in the Lake Victoria area during the night,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “The name of a possible suspect was brought to the attention of detectives who made contact at a residence today. A juvenile suspect was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody by detectives.”
Officials today said the suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
They have not determined whether there are other suspects.
The Sheriff’s Office said it intends to seek charges with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, but did not say when that would occur.
The Sheriff’s Office said it recovered some property from three break-ins that took place between February and April.
“The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any additional information that may be useful to detectives or were a victim who has not filed a report, please contact our office or call 911 to have a deputy contact you,” the press release said.
Lake Victoria is located northwest of Laingsburg in Victor Township.
