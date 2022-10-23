OWOSSO — DeVries Nature Conservancy hosted their Annual Fall Festival on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with a better public turnout than last year’s 1,300.
“It’s our biggest and busiest day of the year,” said Jessica Hickey, the DNC office administrator. “We make it free to the public because part of our mission here is to encourage people in the community to come and enjoy this space and to get in touch with nature. We get sponsors to help us make this event free.”
Midway through the event, Hickey concurred with a “conservative” attendance estimate of 1,500 people. Activity and food stations were spread over the grounds to prevent people from feeling too crowded.
The various activities included horse-drawn wagon rides, a bonfire, a leaf pile, pumpkin painting, a temporary tattoo station, a family photo station, walking trails, the Nature Playscape, viewing of the in-house reptiles, the carriage and sleigh museum and a petting zoo featuring goats, alpacas and two miniature horses.
The two miniature horses — one named Trick and the other, Treat — belong to Joyce Haak. The two got their names because she bought them on Halloween in 2008 in New York. They are around 22 years old and are very gentle.
“They’ve been in about 40 parades,” Haak said. “They’ve been in parades in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Detroit, here in Owosso, and they’ve been a real good pair.”
Haak also brought Trick and Treat to the Fall Festival last year. The children loved them so much, they were asked to come back again.
New this year was a homemade ice cream station. Delicious cups of vanilla ice cream were pre-made for visitors while they watched the ice cream-making process on an old-fashioned John Deer ice cream maker. Other food stations included cider and doughnuts, popcorn and a hotdog food truck.
DNC is a private, nonprofit organization located at 2635 N M-52. According to the website, it was “established in 2006 from the estate of veterinarian J.R. ‘Jack’ DeVries and his wife, Frances, … (whose) final wish was to give back to the community they loved with a gift of lasting benefit for future generations.”
One community member who has frequented DNC over the years is Connie Lamee. She took her twin granddaughters, Tesa and Beka Rumisek, to Saturday’s event.
Lamee said she comes back time and time again with family members because there is always so much to do.
“We try to do one community event per month so there’s always something going on here that people could come be a part of,” Hickey said.
In addition to events, DNC hosts various classes and educational programs. Visitors are exposed to 136 acres of farmland, forest, prairie and floodplain.
There are also over four miles of trails the public can use from dawn until dusk.
“We have memberships here and that’s part of how we make money to stay open,” Hickey said. “They start at $25 a year.”
Memberships primarily support the DNC so it can remain open, but they also provide members with priority registration for events and classes.
Higher-level memberships also include a free t-shirt and discounts when renting space for parties and events like weddings.
Donations can also be made on the DNC website, in person, or by mail via a check.
For more information, visit devriesnature.org.
